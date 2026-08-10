This Icelandic outdoor brand, which has been building gear for fishermen and mountaineers for 100 years, just proved that the best winter jackets don’t have to look technical

66ºNorth has unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, and if you like your outdoor clothing to look equally at home on a windswept Icelandic coastline and the streets of London, there’s plenty here to get excited about.

Layers of Everyday Life arrives during the Icelandic brand’s centenary year and digs heavily into the archive, taking garments originally designed for fishermen, mountaineers and unforgiving North Atlantic weather and reworking them for everyday use.

Judging by the campaign imagery, that doesn’t mean sanding away the technical character.

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Dominating the collection are oversized down jackets, substantial waterproof shells, fleece jackets, wool and exaggerated collars.

The clothing still looks distinctly functional, but proportions, layering and materials give it the kind of fashion credibility that means you don’t necessarily need a mountain anywhere nearby to justify wearing it.

From Everest to everyday life

Among the AW26 highlights is the returning Dyngja Down family, based on one of 66ºNorth’s bestselling down coats from the early 2000s.

It has been reinterpreted using recycled insulation and will be available across bomber, jacket and coat silhouettes.

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The campaign's chunky puffers are arguably some of my favourite and the strongest-looking pieces in the entire collection.

Tindur Down Jacket (Image credit: 66ºNorth)

One of the new puffers, the Tindur Down Jacket, has serious mountaineering history behind it.

The original was developed for the first Icelander to climb Everest from its north side, but AW26 introduces a new cropped interpretation inspired by 66ºNorth’s recent District Vision collaboration.

The Tindur Shearling takes things in another direction, using Polartec to create a technical mid-layer combining warmth and freedom of movement, while giving the collection another useful hit of texture.

The Hofsjökull Bomber also looks amazing with its oversized hood, especially in the Lifesaver orange colourway.

Hofsjökull Bomber (Image credit: 66ºNorth)

The archive-inspired Dyngja Shell, first introduced for AW25, returns alongside the Hornstrandir GORE-TEX Pro, which sits at the technical end of 66ºNorth’s range.

There are some entirely new pieces as well, including the Kaldi, which comes as both an oversized bomber and a bomber-parka hybrid, joined by a relaxed Kaldi Half-Zip interpretation of the traditional Icelandic wool sweater.

Finally, the Hofsjökull Coat updates one of the brand’s signature parkas with GORE-TEX Windstopper for extra protection against Iceland's notoriously unpleasant weather.

Archive-print T-shirts featuring fishing boats, Icelandic landscapes and workwear graphics provide the finishing touches.

The collection is available now at 66ºNorth with prices from £20 / $25 / €20 (~AU$33).