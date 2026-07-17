Peak Performance has launched a new waterproof jacket designed to move easily between wet-weather adventures and everyday life.

Part of the Swedish brand’s Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, the Treeline HIPE 2.5L Shell Jacket offers a less technical-looking alternative to the traditional mountain shell, pairing clean lines and a relaxed silhouette with year-round weather protection.

Hot on the heels of the Light Hike Collection, the new jacket uses Peak Performance’s proprietary HIPE 2.5-layer construction, providing a waterproof rating of 10,000mm and breathability of 10,000g/m²/24h.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Those figures make it best suited to commuting, walking, hiking and other everyday outdoor activities rather than prolonged exposure in extreme mountain conditions.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

Speaking of harsher conditions, the Treeline HIPE 2.5L jacket is joined by the more protective Treeline GORE-TEX 3L Shell Jacket.

Priced at £350, it uses a tougher 70D ripstop outer, a three-layer GORE-TEX ePE membrane and a RECCO reflector.

It also raises the waterproof rating to 28,000mm, although its stated RET rating of under 20 puts its breathability in a more moderate bracket.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At 480g, it is the heavier and more substantial choice for sustained exposure to poor weather.