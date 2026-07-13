One of Japan's coolest retailers just turned classic Disney cartoons into stylish everyday essentials

Disney collaborations are nothing new (see also Columbia's latest collab with the entertainment giant), but every now and then one comes along that feels designed for people who would never normally buy Disney clothing.

Japanese retailer Urban Research has partnered with Disney on a capsule spanning seven of its fashion labels, with each label drawing inspiration from a different classic animated short.

The collection takes a more restrained approach, mixing vintage artwork with clean silhouettes, embroidered details and functional accessories.

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(Image credit: Urban Research / Disney)

One of the capsules, Hawaiian Holiday, celebrates Disney's colourful 1937 short starring Mickey Mouse and friends.

The range includes heavyweight graphic T-shirts, pocket tees with subtle embroidery, towel accessories and a selection of lightweight bags finished in soft pastel shades.

Looking at the collection, it's easy to imagine these pieces sitting alongside Snow Peak, BEAMS or Gramicci rather than inside a Disney store.

Vintage animation, Japanese design

The wider collaboration pairs seven Urban Research Group labels with seven different Disney animated shorts.