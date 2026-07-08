ASICS' first FP Movement collab gives the GEL-Nimbus 28 a golden-hour glow

ASICS has unveiled its first-ever footwear collaboration with FP Movement, the activewear arm of Free People, giving two of its most popular performance shoes a fashion-forward overhaul inspired by the colours of sunrise and sunset.

FP Movement has grown into a sizeable activewear business since launching in 2012, became a standalone brand in 2020, and now operates almost 100 stores in the US.

The limited-edition collection spans both running and tennis, with fresh takes on the ASICS GEL-Nimbus 28 and GEL-Challenger 15.

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According to the brands, it's the first time they've worked together on footwear, while ASICS says it's also the first collaboration to combine its performance running and tennis categories in a single launch.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The running shoe component of the range adopts warm sunset-inspired accents, including an eye-catching orange midsole, while the GEL-Challenger 15 features the brand's signature paisley print across the upper, giving the stability-focused tennis shoe a distinctly lifestyle feel.

Chasing the light

The collaboration's key message is the idea of "golden hour," those early morning and evening moments when many runners and tennis players head outdoors.

It's a theme reflected in both the colour palette and the accompanying campaign, with FP Movement also hosting community running events in New York and Los Angeles to celebrate the launch.

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The GEL-Nimbus 28 retains the same comfort-focused setup as the standard model, combining FF BLAST PLUS cushioning with PureGEL technology to deliver the plush ride that has helped make it one of ASICS' flagship daily trainers.

(Image credit: ASICS)

Meanwhile, the GEL-Challenger 15 continues to use WINGWALL technology to improve lateral stability on court without compromising comfort.

While only the shoes are available at ASICS, FP Movement also sells running and tennis apparel and accessories as part of the collection.

The FP Movement x ASICS collection has gone on sale from 7 July via FP Movement, ASICS and selected Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the US.

The GEL-Nimbus 28 is priced at $180 (around £135), while the GEL-Challenger 15 costs $130 (around £95).