ASICS changes direction again with the new Gel-Kayano 33

ASICS has unveiled the latest version of its long-running stability franchise, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 33, introducing a new support system designed to deliver a smoother and more adaptive ride.

Set to launch globally on 1 June 2026, the latest support shoes from ASICS build on the design direction introduced in the 30th-anniversary shoes and shift their focus to softer cushioning and less intrusive stability.

Support without the scaffolding

The biggest update is FLUIDSUPPORT, a newly named stability technology that aims to guide the foot through each phase of the stride rather than correcting movement in a more traditional sense.

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According to ASICS, the system was developed to work in harmony with the body’s natural motion, helping provide forward guidance from heel strike to toe-off.

The new technology builds on the company’s efforts to move towards “guided” stability, in which support is delivered through geometry and cushioning rather than rigid elements.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The midsole setup also evolves in the Gel-Kayano 33 and features a dual-layer construction combining FF BLAST MAX foam on the top layer for a softer, more responsive feel, with FF BLAST PLUS underneath to provide structure and stability.

Both materials have appeared in other ASICS running shoes, but this is the first time they’ve been paired in this configuration within the Kayano line.

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ASICS says the result is a more balanced ride that feels plush underfoot while maintaining the support expected from the series.

The comfort playbook evolves

The PureGEL technology is the same as it has been over the past few years and provides excellent shock absorption.

The shoes feature a redesigned engineered mesh upper designed to improve breathability and fit.

The brand also claims a lighter overall construction to help enhance efficiency over longer distances.

(Image credit: ASICS)

Susan Hoddinott-Au from ASICS’ Performance Running division said the new model represents “a new direction for stability running,” with a design inspired by a “supersuit” concept that adapts to the runner while maintaining a secure feel.

Professional triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay also endorsed the shoe, highlighting its balance of cushioning and support during high-volume training.

The Gel-Kayano remains one of ASICS’ most recognisable franchises, and the 33rd iteration continues a gradual evolution away from traditional stability designs.

The ASICS Gel-Kayano 33 will be available globally from 1 June 2026, priced at €200 (~£172 / $235 / AU$326). Visit ASICS for more information.