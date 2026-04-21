I'm a two-time London Marathoner and here’s what I’d recommend to first-timers in 2026

With the TCS London Marathon 2026 just around the corner, I can’t help but think back to the times I ran what is arguably the most in-demand marathon on the planet. I did it twice in seven months, in October 2022 and April the year after.

Since then, I turned down opportunities to do it again, which I’m sure will surprise people, given that over one million people entered the ballot last year to run the London Marathon in 2026. It’s not that I don’t like it – I love the course, but there are other races to experience, which is what I did.

When the city runs with you

That said, I miss the London Marathon. Of all the big races I've completed over the years, this one has the best atmosphere, with people cheering you on at almost every corner. I ran the Paris Marathon a couple of years ago and was surprised to see hardly anyone in sections of the race.

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The London Marathon goes hard, with every borough putting on a huge display for runners. Sure, most city marathons have entertainment en route, but in London, almost every pub will have speakers facing the street and pumping out music, not to mention the great people of London, who will be supporting you with claps, signs, sweets, fruits, water; you name it.

(Image credit: Loredana Sangiuliano/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As such, my first advice for London Marathon newcomers is to ditch personal audio devices. Running headphones aren’t outright banned from the race, but it’s one of those courses where listening to music will rob you of one of the most important aspects of the race, the aforementioned atmosphere.

Not to mention, there is a new section this year called “Woodland Way,” which will “provide participants with a moment of connection to the natural world as they pass through mile 10, along Salter Road.” Veterans’ Corner is another new addition to the course, positioned at mile 23, a dedicated space to celebrate the UK’s armed forces community.

With your head down and ears preoccupied with music, you will miss all the new and old bits, which would be a shame.

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Run the race, not the clock

I wouldn’t worry about running a PB, either, although the London Marathon isn’t a slow course as such. I’m sure most people wear a running watch – I sure did on both occasions – but given how much stuff is going on, I would certainly prioritise the experience over fast running.

If you feel ready, you can go for it, though, as the runners thin out significantly after the first few miles. Plus, people start in blocks, so there isn’t a massive congestion at the beginning of the race, either, and the course is pretty wide all throughout.

(Image credit: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In terms of motivation, most runners will hit the wall sooner or later on the course, but that’s where the crowd’s support comes into play yet again. In my recap of the 2022 London Marathon, I mentioned that having your name somewhere will automatically make people cheer you on more. If you’re happy to put on a costume, that’s even better.

I wouldn’t worry about carrying a running backpack/water bladder either. There are 15 water stations along the course, of which four will have Lucozade Sport drinks (at mile 7, 15, 21 and 23) and some will also have Lucozade Sport Gels (at Mile 13 and 19). Of course, if you have your fuelling strategy all figured out, and it involves bags and bladders, go for it.

Flat doesn’t mean easy

The London Marathon course is pretty flat, which I’m sure most runners appreciate. There are a few ramps to traverse, but nothing too demanding. It certainly isn’t as hilly as the Loch Ness Marathon, though I love that race for its ups and downs (and beautiful views). That said, it’s tarmac all the way, so your legs will be pretty knackered by the finish line.

You don’t necessarily need the fastest running shoes, but I would suggest lightweight max-cushion or tempo trainers with a bit of oomph, such as Puma Deviate Nitro 3, ASICS Megablast, Adidas EVO SL, Nike Zoom Fly 6, Saucony Endorphin series, or something along those lines.

The weather could be interchangeable, and especially at the beginning of the race, when you’re waiting in the pens, you will feel the chill. You can bring an old sweater or jacket with you, as bins outside the pens collect these items, which are then donated.

Very important, though, is not to try to throw them from a mile away, because volunteers will have to pick them up from the ground, and that isn’t nice.

Be the runner people cheer for

This leads me to my last piece of advice: say thank you to marshals, volunteers, and people you interact with during the race. Many of them are there for free to help and support you, and for that, they deserve at least a thank you. Slow down and put your used paper cups in the bins after emptying them, and don’t throw them at people who are trying to keep the bin area tidy.

Without them, the London Marathon would be a very different experience, and not in a good way, so appreciate the support as it goes a long way. The London Marathon is for everyone, and if you are lucky enough to race it in 2026 – or any year – make an effort to be the best marathoner you could be. It will make the whole race much more pleasant for everyone.