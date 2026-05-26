The outdoor industry's hottest trend? These are the sun hoodies worth buying for running, hiking and camping

Sun hoodies might look like a niche bit of outdoor kit, but they're one of the easiest ways to stay comfortable in hot weather. They have been popular among anglers, desert hikers, thru-hikers and mountaineers for well over a decade.

One of the many benefits of sun hoodies is that the hood shields your neck and ears, the long sleeves protect your arms, and the lightweight fabric wicks moisture away from the skin. You'll still want sunscreen on exposed areas such as your face and hands, but a sun hoodie can dramatically reduce how much you need to use.

Not all brands tackle the challenge in the same way. Patagonia leans heavily on breathable recycled fabrics and high UPF ratings in its Capilene Sun range, while Arc'teryx combines technical materials with a looser fit designed to maximise airflow during mountain activities.

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The North Face's LightRANGE technology uses fabric engineering to reflect heat and manage moisture, helping wearers stay cooler when the sun is beating down. Columbia, meanwhile, relies on its long-established Omni-Shade and cooling technologies to create garments that actively help regulate body temperature.

Below, I collected five options for those who don't shy away from being active outdoors even when the heat starts to climb. Let's get going!

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia Capilene Cool Sun Hoody

£90 / $89 at Patagonia UK and Patagonia US

Patagonia's latest sun hoodie focuses on permanent protection rather than chemical treatments. The recycled polyester fabric is rated to UPF 40+, blocking at least 97.5% of UVA and UVB rays, with a dense knit construction that won't wash out over time.

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A textured inner surface lifts the fabric away from the skin to improve airflow and moisture management, while thumb loops and a generous hood increase coverage during long days on the trail or water.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Arc'teryx Ossa 1/2 Zip Hoodie

£180 / $200 at Arc'teryx UK and Arc'teryx US

Arc'teryx takes a different approach, creating a garment that behaves more like an ultralight shell than a traditional baselayer. The Ossa uses lightweight stretch nylon ripstop with UPF 50+ protection, blocking around 98% of UV radiation while adding a touch of wind resistance.

Targeted ventilation zones help dump excess heat, and the design borrows the brand's signature StormHood concept for improved coverage. Weighing just 135g, it packs into its own pocket for easy storage.

(Image credit: Haglöfs)

Haglöfs L.I.M Sunpack Hoodie

£120 at Haglöfs UK (~$162)

The Scandinavian contender is built around simplicity and low weight. The L.I.M Sunpack Hoodie uses a titanium dioxide-infused fabric with UPF 50+ protection, helping block harmful UV rays without adding bulk.

Open underarm vents improve airflow during fast-paced activities, while the integrated hood shields the neck and ears from direct sun. One of its standout features is packability: the entire hoodie stuffs into its own integrated pocket. Weight starts at just 116g for the women's version. £120 / €139 (approx. $155).

(Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face Sunriser Hoodie (LIGHTRANGE)

Around £75/$80 The North Face and The North Face US

The North Face tackles sun protection with its LIGHTRANGE fabric technology, which reflects solar energy while managing moisture and heat. The Sunriser Hoodie combines UPF 40 protection with lightweight recycled polyester construction and thumb loops for extra hand coverage.

The fabric prioritises cooling performance and fast drying, making it particularly appealing for trail runners and fast hikers who spend long periods exposed above the treeline. Expect a more athletic fit than some hiking-focused alternatives.

(Image credit: Columbia)

Columbia Columbia Sun Trek Hoodie II

£45/$60 Columbia UK and Columbia US

Columbia's Sun Trek Hoodie takes a straightforward approach to hot-weather protection, pairing lightweight recycled polyester fabric with the brand's Omni-Shade UPF 50 technology. The material blocks harmful UV rays while remaining breathable enough for hiking, travel and everyday summer wear.

Unlike some technical mountain-focused alternatives, the fit is relaxed and comfortable, making it an easy all-rounder. Moisture-wicking fabric helps move sweat away from the skin, while the integrated hood provides extra coverage for the neck and ears when shade is scarce.