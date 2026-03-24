I'm an outdoor editor, and these are the waterproof jackets I'm most excited about in 2026

The weather, especially here in the UK, is variable these days, to say the least. Most sane people in the country like to head out prepared for the elements, and if you're the outdoorsy type, this will mean either wearing a waterproof shell rather than packing an umbrella.

This might explain why our best waterproof jacket roundup is more popular than other outdoor apparel guides. People need a reliable, weatherproof shell all year round, especially in spring and autumn.

And while chasing the latest trends certainly makes little sense in this category, it's true that most outdoor companies try to innovate, making their latest products more advanced than previous generations.

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The most significant shift in waterproofing technology in recent times has been a shift away from PFAS, 'forever chemicals' that made jackets waterproof but continuously poisoned our waterways, and, ultimately, us.

The newest technologies, including GORE-TEX's ePe and Columbia's OutDry Extreme, use non-PFAS membranes, and as such, are a lot better for the environment without sacrificing waterproofing too much. The eco-friendly tech isn't quite on par with PFAS-laden shells, but if you look after them properly, they will provide a solid barrier against the elements.

Below, I selected three new shell layers from everyday jackets to more technical shells. They all serve different purposes, which is what makes them more exciting, at least in my eyes as someone who's been testing outerwear for many, many years.

Peak Performance Trail Hipe 3L Shell Jacket £250 at peakperformance.com Similar to the brand's Vislight Gore-Tex jacket, the Trail Hipe is a lightweight 3-layer shell offering 20,000mm waterproofing and 20,000 g/m² breathability. Built with HIPE fabric and taped seams, it balances weather protection and airflow for hiking, fast-paced movement and everyday outdoor use. Columbia Saudan Pro 3L Jacket £270 at columbiasportswear.co.uk Columbia's brand-new Saudan Pro 3L Jacket is a technical 3-layer shell delivering top-tier 30,000mm waterproofing and 30,000 g/m² breathability. Built for demanding off-road conditions, it combines high-performance fabric, venting, and fully taped seams to handle sustained effort in heavy rain and mountain environments. Didriksons Dario Jacket £110 at columbiasportswear.co.uk A more affordable option, Didriksons's Dario is a durable everyday waterproof jacket with around 10,000mm water resistance and roughly 4,000 g/m² breathability. Designed for comfort over performance, it prioritises weather protection and longevity, making it better suited to casual outdoor use than high-output activities.

More outerwear drops worth knowing about

In addition to the three shells above, you might want to consider some of the layering options below, all launched relatively recently.

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Patagonia's Capilene Cool Sun range (prices from £70, Patagonia) is built for the opposite weather to what you'd need waterproof jackets for. Featuring a denser knit construction that physically blocks, scatters, and reflects UV radiation, it's a non-chemical alternative to sunblock.

Mammut has launched a city-ready outdoor collection in collaboration with Norwegian label Hiking Patrol (prices from £25, Mammut), focusing on how people actually use outdoor gear today, not just on remote peaks, but in parks, on walks, and during everyday life. A more lifestyle option from a predominantly mountainwear company.

If you need a new mountaineering shell, you should consider 66ºNorth's Tindur GTX Pro Jacket (£710, 66ºNorth). The new waterproof jacket is built with PFAS-free GORE-TEX Pro fabric and features a waterproof, breathable membrane designed to withstand the harshest weather, making the Tindur shell a direct competitor to Arc'teryx.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Speaking of Arc'teryx, it also recently introduced its most rugged all-mountain jacket to date, the Beta SV (£700, Arc'teryx). It's designed for all-mountain use in harsh alpine conditions, combining a 100-denier GORE-TEX PRO ePE shell with climbing-focused details.

The North Face went in the other direction with the HKe Devils Thumb GTX Jacket (£410, The North Face), which is constructed using 100% recycled polyester taffeta paired with Spectra yarns, known for its exceptionally high strength-to-weight ratio, often cited as up to 15 times that of steel, and GORE-TEX fabrics.

Finally, I cannot not mention Kalttermusen's Vidre Hood Jacket (£330, Klattermusen). The Mountain Mouse's trail running jacket uses breathable panels combined with maximum water and wind resistance in an ultralight and packable form.