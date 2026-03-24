I'm an outdoor editor, and these are the waterproof jackets I'm most excited about in 2026

There is a shell for every occasion, and these three are the ones I look forward to testing this year

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Waterproof jackets on blue background
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The weather, especially here in the UK, is variable these days, to say the least. Most sane people in the country like to head out prepared for the elements, and if you're the outdoorsy type, this will mean either wearing a waterproof shell rather than packing an umbrella.

This might explain why our best waterproof jacket roundup is more popular than other outdoor apparel guides. People need a reliable, weatherproof shell all year round, especially in spring and autumn.

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More outerwear drops worth knowing about

In addition to the three shells above, you might want to consider some of the layering options below, all launched relatively recently.

Patagonia's Capilene Cool Sun range (prices from £70, Patagonia) is built for the opposite weather to what you'd need waterproof jackets for. Featuring a denser knit construction that physically blocks, scatters, and reflects UV radiation, it's a non-chemical alternative to sunblock.

Mammut has launched a city-ready outdoor collection in collaboration with Norwegian label Hiking Patrol (prices from £25, Mammut), focusing on how people actually use outdoor gear today, not just on remote peaks, but in parks, on walks, and during everyday life. A more lifestyle option from a predominantly mountainwear company.

If you need a new mountaineering shell, you should consider 66ºNorth's Tindur GTX Pro Jacket (£710, 66ºNorth). The new waterproof jacket is built with PFAS-free GORE-TEX Pro fabric and features a waterproof, breathable membrane designed to withstand the harshest weather, making the Tindur shell a direct competitor to Arc'teryx.

Arc&#039;teryx Beta SV Jacket in use

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Speaking of Arc'teryx, it also recently introduced its most rugged all-mountain jacket to date, the Beta SV (£700, Arc'teryx). It's designed for all-mountain use in harsh alpine conditions, combining a 100-denier GORE-TEX PRO ePE shell with climbing-focused details.

The North Face went in the other direction with the HKe Devils Thumb GTX Jacket (£410, The North Face), which is constructed using 100% recycled polyester taffeta paired with Spectra yarns, known for its exceptionally high strength-to-weight ratio, often cited as up to 15 times that of steel, and GORE-TEX fabrics.

Finally, I cannot not mention Kalttermusen's Vidre Hood Jacket (£330, Klattermusen). The Mountain Mouse's trail running jacket uses breathable panels combined with maximum water and wind resistance in an ultralight and packable form.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

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