The North Face just made farming gear cool again

The North Face has teamed up with Sky High Farm Goods for a new limited-edition collection that reframes outdoor gear through the lens of agriculture and land stewardship.

The six-piece capsule, titled The North Face x Sky High Farm Goods, reimagines some of the brand’s most recognisable waterproof shells and fleece jackets with a farming-first twist.

One of the key products is the Mountain Jacket, the brand’s iconic shell, featuring seam-sealed DRYVENT fabric with a waterproof, non-PFC finish for proper all-weather protection.

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It keeps the classic Mountain Jacket DNA with storm flaps, ventilation zips and a relaxed, workwear-ready fit, but here, reframes it as a functional layer for wet-weather farming rather than just alpine pursuits.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Alongside it, you also find fleece half-zips designed for warmth and comfort in outdoor settings that extend beyond hiking trails, T-shirt, Mountain Pant, tote bag and Farm Hat, all finished with Sky High Farm’s signature strawberry moon motif.

The image is a visual cue that ties the pieces back to the Hudson Valley-based nonprofit’s mission around food equity and regenerative agriculture.

From performance to purpose

Sky High Farm Goods operates as the commercial arm of Sky High Farm, with proceeds supporting initiatives to improve access to fresh food.

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The collection follows a shift in the outdoor and performance space, where brands are increasingly blending technical design with environmental and social narratives.

On has already explored similar territory with multiple Sky High Farm collaborations over the past year.

With the collection, The North Face broadens the definition of “outdoors” to include farms, food systems, and community-led land use, something brands like Patagonia have been championing for decades.

The collection launches today (23 April) at The North Face UK, The North Face US on Sky High Farm Goods, and exclusively at the Carnaby Street store in London, with prices from £65 / $70.