12 outdoor upgrades for 2026 that actually make life outside easier

Best outdoor gear from YETI, The North Face, SunGod and more

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YETI Trailhead Field Chair
(Image credit: YETI)

Outdoor gear doesn’t stand still for long, and as expected, brands have released a ton of exciting new products for the 2026 season, the kind that make packing easier, campsites more comfortable and long days on the trail feel just that bit smoother.

This year’s standout releases from YETI, The North Face, SunGod and others show a clear shift towards smarter, more considered design. Chairs fold down smaller without sacrificing support, sleeping bags rethink decades-old zip systems, and everyday carry gets lighter, tougher and more versatile.

Backpacks double as coolers, sunglasses are built for high-output training, and even simple items like water bottles and shorts are being reworked with better materials and more thoughtful construction. It’s all about getting more from less, which feels especially relevant as more people look to travel lighter and move faster outdoors.

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Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

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