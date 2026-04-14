12 outdoor upgrades for 2026 that actually make life outside easier
Best outdoor gear from YETI, The North Face, SunGod and more
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Outdoor gear doesn’t stand still for long, and as expected, brands have released a ton of exciting new products for the 2026 season, the kind that make packing easier, campsites more comfortable and long days on the trail feel just that bit smoother.
This year’s standout releases from YETI, The North Face, SunGod and others show a clear shift towards smarter, more considered design. Chairs fold down smaller without sacrificing support, sleeping bags rethink decades-old zip systems, and everyday carry gets lighter, tougher and more versatile.
Backpacks double as coolers, sunglasses are built for high-output training, and even simple items like water bottles and shorts are being reworked with better materials and more thoughtful construction. It’s all about getting more from less, which feels especially relevant as more people look to travel lighter and move faster outdoors.Article continues below
From packable seating to zipless sleep systems and ultralight carry solutions, these are the upgrades that genuinely earn their place in your kit for 2026.
YETI’s Trailhead Field Chair is its lightest, most packable seat yet, pairing a quad-fold aluminium frame with supportive Twilite fabric. It’s built for comfort and durability, with GroundGrip feet for stability, though premium pricing and no armrests keep it firmly in YETI territory.
Passenger’s Swift Trail Shorts are perfect when you want to move fast on the trail. Lightweight and quick-drying, the Swift Trail Shorts have a stretchy recycled fabric and an elasticated waist for all-day comfort. Thoughtful touches like zip pockets and packability make them a versatile pick for trails, travel and everyday wear.
For colder evenings in the camp, the Shackleton Dulwich Crew Neck is a premium, expedition-inspired knit made in the UK from superfine lambswool. Its seamless construction boosts comfort and durability, while heritage detailing and breathable warmth make it a refined, everyday layer for cooler conditions.
Dometic’s Unrestricted Backpack blends cooler performance with everyday practicality, using PrimaLoft insulation and a leak-resistant lining to keep contents chilled. With smart storage, laptop space, and durable recycled materials, it’s a versatile carryall for commuting, travel, and outdoor use.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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