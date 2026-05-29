T3 Quiz #4, 29th May 2026 – new Call of Duty, Leica camera colours and a funky Ferrari

Welcome back to another edition of T3's Quiz. This is the place to test your knowledge of the tech world this week.

There's lots to unpack from the last seven days, too. We saw the launch of Ferrari's new EV and the announcement of a new Call of Duty game.

Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:

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How we put the T3 Quiz together

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.

So whether you want to learn all about Aqara's new smart lock, tempt your tastebuds with a Ducati branded coffee machine, or Acer's latest processor, you'll find something to help you out.

Previous T3 Quizzes

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If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes:

Further reading

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If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand: