T3 Quiz #4, 29th May 2026 – new Call of Duty, Leica camera colours and a funky Ferrari

Welcome back to another edition of T3's Quiz. This is the place to test your knowledge of the tech world this week.
There's lots to unpack from the last seven days, too. We saw the launch of Ferrari's new EV and the announcement of a new Call of Duty game.
Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:
How we put the T3 Quiz together
Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.
So whether you want to learn all about Aqara's new smart lock, tempt your tastebuds with a Ducati branded coffee machine, or Acer's latest processor, you'll find something to help you out.
Previous T3 Quizzes
If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes:
Further reading
If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
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- Leica unveils a new colour for lots of its cameras – and it looks stunning
- Acqua di Parma's La Caletta collection features a fragrance crafted with artisanal techniques – it involves citrus peels, sea sponges and terracotta pots
- I didn't think Bowers & Wilkins headphones could get any better – then these happened
- Forget TVs – Toshiba just mastered a whole new product sector you never saw coming
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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