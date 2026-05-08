T3 Quiz #1, 8th May 2026 – test your knowledge on the hottest tech news of the week

If you think you know all there is to know about fabulous phones, top toasters and cool cars, you might be in with a shout of scoring big in the T3 quiz. There, you'll find a range of questions from some of the hottest news stories of the week, designed to test your knowledge of the world in tech, this week.
Reckon you've got what it takes to top the leaderboard? Give it a go below:
How we put the T3 Quiz together
Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.
Whether you want to learn about the new Phillips Hue Sports Live feature, a new Lego set based on a classic games console, or what name Aston Martin has given its new car, there's something on the site for you.
Previous T3 Quizzes
If you're here, congratulations! You were here right at the start, and that's cool. In future weeks, you'll find a selection of older, archived quizzes to have a go at. Perfect for honing your skills, or showing off how much of a champion you are.
Further reading
If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand:
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni review: The best headset going, as of now
- ReMarkable Paper Pure review: A more affordable tablet, but will it solve the brand's problems?
- Google Nest cameras just got a major fix that users have been asking for
- Blink's new 2K video doorbells offer crisp, clear views at insanely low prices
- Steam Machine might release sooner than expected – Valve receives massive shipment of "game consoles"
- Move over James Bond – Jack Ryan's Citizen watch is about to steal all the headlines
- Millions of iPhone users will receive compensation over AI claims
- Fitbit is back – Google goes fitness first with new Fitbit Air
- IKEA’s new smart plug tracks energy usage for an insanely cheap price
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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