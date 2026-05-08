T3 Quiz #1, 8th May 2026 – test your knowledge on the hottest tech news of the week

If you think you know all there is to know about fabulous phones, top toasters and cool cars, you might be in with a shout of scoring big in the T3 quiz. There, you'll find a range of questions from some of the hottest news stories of the week, designed to test your knowledge of the world in tech, this week.

Reckon you've got what it takes to top the leaderboard? Give it a go below:

How we put the T3 Quiz together

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.

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Whether you want to learn about the new Phillips Hue Sports Live feature, a new Lego set based on a classic games console, or what name Aston Martin has given its new car, there's something on the site for you.

Previous T3 Quizzes

(Image credit: Future)

If you're here, congratulations! You were here right at the start, and that's cool. In future weeks, you'll find a selection of older, archived quizzes to have a go at. Perfect for honing your skills, or showing off how much of a champion you are.

Further reading

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand: