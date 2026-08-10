I'm not saying there are hard and fast rules that you have to stick to if you're one of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet, but it's always interesting when those rules get ripped up. We've rated Apple TV as the best pick for most people for multiple years running, now, but it's fair to say Apple doesn't always play by the same rules as everyone else.

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Case in point – even though Ted Lasso's fourth season is already ongoing right now, with the first episodes available to watch, Apple's just dropped a trailer for the season. Sure, you might think it's a sort of "in the weeks to come" style thing, but really it's just a traditional season trailer with no real twist.

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Trailer (Trust the Process) | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

It underlines that this fourth season of the show, which many people had assumed was over after its third a few years ago, will switch the script up in quite a big way. Rather than trying to keep the men's team above water for Richmond AFC, Lasso's back this time to turn around the fortunes of its women's team.

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That team is languishing in the second division and needs a major kickstart, and Ted's brand of kindness might be just what the doctor ordered. In many ways, this is a sort of soft reboot for the series. Many of the biggest characters are back, but quite a few of them are in slightly smaller roles to make room for new cast members.

Chief among those new characters is an ornery coach played by Tanya Reynolds, who made her name so memorably in Netflix's Sex Education. She's sure to find Lasso an annoyance at first, but don't be surprised if she starts to respect him after prolonged exposure – she won't be the first or the last to follow that trajectory.

The show's ongoing right now, with four episodes already out, and a new one being added each Wednesday, so if you're an Apple TV subscriber you can check it out immediately. Maybe that's an advantage of such a weirdly late trailer – there's no gap between sparking your interest and letting you watch.

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