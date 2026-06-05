T3 Quiz #5, 5 June 2026 – How long does the average Garmin user spend on each run?

Reckon you can top the T3 leaderboard? Put your skills to the test!

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It's the fifth week of T3's topical news quiz and the questions are getting tougher – at least they are unless you've been following all the tech news on T3 this week.

We've seen new Lego Smart Play announced, dates for the next Amazon Prime Day set and lots of news from the Vienna High End show, including some retro headphones.

Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:

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How we put the T3 Quiz together

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Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.

So whether you want to learn all about Aqara's new smart lock, tempt your tastebuds with a Ducati branded coffee machine, or Acer's latest processor, you'll find something to help you out.

Previous T3 Quizzes

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If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes:

Further reading

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If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand:

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher
Editor-in-chief, T3.com

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

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