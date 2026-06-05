T3 Quiz #5, 5 June 2026 – How long does the average Garmin user spend on each run?
Reckon you can top the T3 leaderboard? Put your skills to the test!
It's the fifth week of T3's topical news quiz and the questions are getting tougher – at least they are unless you've been following all the tech news on T3 this week.
We've seen new Lego Smart Play announced, dates for the next Amazon Prime Day set and lots of news from the Vienna High End show, including some retro headphones.
Have you been keeping up to date? Give the quiz below a go to see if you can top the leaderboard:
How we put the T3 Quiz together
Here at T3, we publish hundreds of articles each week looking at the latest and greatest products from the world of technology and gadgets. The answers to each of the questions in the quiz above can be found in an article on the website, meaning you can bolster your score by simply having a read.
So whether you want to learn all about Aqara's new smart lock, tempt your tastebuds with a Ducati branded coffee machine, or Acer's latest processor, you'll find something to help you out.
Previous T3 Quizzes
If you enjoyed that one, there's more to try your luck with. Here are some of our other recent quizzes:
Further reading
If you're looking to brush up even more, here are some extra pieces of reading which might give you a helping hand:
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
- Roku redesign and feature update rolling out – UK owners miss out for now, but get something else instead
- Leica unveils a new colour for lots of its cameras – and it looks stunning
- Acqua di Parma's La Caletta collection features a fragrance crafted with artisanal techniques – it involves citrus peels, sea sponges and terracotta pots
- I didn't think Bowers & Wilkins headphones could get any better – then these happened
- Forget TVs – Toshiba just mastered a whole new product sector you never saw coming
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
- Sam Cross Former Senior Staff Writer
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