Netflix in September 2026: 5 best all-new additions for Netflix subscribers

Every month is a big month when you're one of the biggest and best streaming services on the planet – and Netflix most certainly ticks both of those boxes. It knows that it has to keep up a steady cadence of releases if it wants to keep its subscribers locked in, which means never having a slow month.

So, now that we're looking down both barrels at September, you might be wondering what's coming down the pike from Netflix this month. Well, it's good news, since this is going to be a really busy few weeks on the streamer, with some of its biggest shows dropping new seasons, and some very intriguing brand-new additions, too. You'll find the five key highlights below with trailers and release dates.

The Gentlemen Season 2

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 3 September

Guy Ritchie created something of a sensation when he took the British gangster material he's best known for, and transplanted it into a longer-form TV setting. The result was a blockbuster hit for Netflix, and it's absolutely no surprise to see it get a swift second season.

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The Duke (Theo James) is back and he's just as keen as ever to keep his weed empire on top of the various other criminal cartels he's so far interacted with. In fact, the more experienced he gets, the more he seems likely to start lashing out at those who think they can control him. The stage is set for him to start some hostile takeovers, and the trailers we've seen suggest the show will go from strength to strength.

Crew Girl

Crew Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 10 September

Another guaranteed hit for Neflix comes in the form of Crew Girl, which takes the tried-and-true format of high school sports and romance blended together. This makes it probable a little tamer than the more mature Off Campus, which was set at college, but there's still every chance that things will get pretty heated in this one.

Crew Girl makes rowing its sport of choice, which is a great excuse to put its lead characters in skintight aerodynamic rowing suits. Our main character Teagan is new to a high-end school, but has a talent that takes her right into the men's rowing squad as their new cox, and which also fires up an almost immediate love triangle.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 17 September

Netflix is making a real thing of its Monster shows, which dramatise real-life killings and give us a look at the psychology of the world-famous killers in question. This time around it's Lizzie Borden, a famous potential axe-murderer whose case has long lived in the collective imagination of Americans (she's less famous here in the UK).

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We'll get to see her domestic environment and the challenging situation she lived in, all with a huge dose of creative license. Since this story is from well before the time of TV news or documentary footage, expect this to be the loosest and potentially most colourful Monster yet.

Unabomber

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 25 September

Jacob Tremblay became a sensation for starring in Room as just a precocious 8-year-old, but now he's 19 and getting to choose his own projects – and Unabomber is definitely an interesting choice. He'll star as the eponymous bomber in his younger days, giving us a look at the origins of a man who did terrible things.

The show itself, though, will seemingly jump into two timelines. In one we'll see the bomber's adolescence, and in the other we'll follow the enormous manhunt that eventually located him, with the perspective of police but also at times his victims. Expect some harrowing stuff, but what a treat of a month for true-crime fans.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 17 September

Although the first season didn't get the most rave write-ups from critics, it clearly got enough viewers for Netflix to keep going with this animated spin-off from Stranger Things. Where the show got darker and darker as it unfolded, this one stays a lot lighter and promises more concise stories, too.

It has a really fun art style that emphasises the character of all the gang's faces, and gives us a bit more time to get to know some of those who only joined it after a season or two. If you loved your time in Hawkins and want some more of that nostalgic vibe, this could be perfect for you.