Prime Video in September 2026: 5 best all-new additions for Amazon subscribers

September is one of those months that sometimes feels like the start of autumn, but in other years can very much just be a dose of late summer vibes. Who knows which it'll be for you this year, but you're guaranteed one thing, at least – a significant set of additions to Prime Video if you're a subscriber.

Amazon knows that it can't rest on its laurels where new content is concerned, since the only way it'll keep the subscriber numbers it needs is if it can keep adding new stuff on a regular basis. To that end, it's got an impressive month in the planning, with new series and movies on the way. I've gathered five that you should know about, with trailers and release dates for your convenience.

Neagley Season 1

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 16 September

You know a show's done exceptionally well for its creators when it gets a spinoff, and that's what Neagley is to Reacher, the uber-popular Prime Video show based on Lee Child's long-running series of mystery novels. This series will focus on Reacher's old colleague and sometime ally Frances Neagley (Maria Sten).

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She's always been a cold and calculated operator, and part of what's so fun about her character is that it's heavily implied that she gets up to plenty of mischief in Reacher's absences between their interchanges. So, this time around we'll get to watch as she gets entangled with some proper wrong'uns before inevitably sorting them out (violently).

The Runner

The Runner - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 2 September

Gal Gadot stars in a London-set movie that looks heavily inspired by films like Run Lola Run and others, as a mother who's about to participate in a huge legal case but finds her life turned upside down by a conspiracy surrounding it. On her morning run the day of a big moment in the trial, her son's kidnapped.

She's forced to follow instructions to avoid harm to her child, and that takes her down some dark paths. It looks like this will be a textbook fast-paced thriller that will only ramp up the action as it goes on. Whether Gadot can finally score a hit after a string of iffy streaming releases will be very interesting to observe right at the start of the month.

The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 4 September

A show that's gone through a few different iterations for Prime Video gets its most radical transformation yet with an all-new crew helming it, including the really interesting swing that is Francis Bourgeois, who became so famous for his viral trainspotting antics. He's also a proper motorhead, though, so will hopefully undercut the blokishness of everything.

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He's going to be joined by James Engelsman and Thomas Holland, creators of YouTube's Throttle House, and the key will be whether they have chemistry as a trio. If so, then the motoring antics of this season could secure a long future for the show as a globetrotting showcase of all the makes cars great.

The Love Hypothesis

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 23 September

This charming romance has a really classic hook at its centre – what if two colleagues pretended to be in a relationship for reasons of their own, but started to fall for each other as they spent more time together? It's really quite a clever idea to kick things off, but it too will thrive or shrivel depending on the on-screen chemistry.

The film will star Lili Reinhart as Olive Smith opposite Tom Bateman as Adam Carlsen, her boss in the lab she's studying in. That makes even their fake romance a little dramatic, but that's nothing compared to the drama they'll cook up once they start to catch feelings. This looks like a great cozy September watch.

Drawn Together

Drawn Together - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 9 September

If you want your romance to be just that little bit steamier, then perhaps this is the one for you, earlier in September. A Spanish-language movie, its main character Marfil Cortés is born into a life of privilege. That's shattered when she's kidnapped then released mysteriously, which ends up with her needing a bodyguard.

What do you know, though, he's a beauty himself and there's immediate sexual tension between them. It's another fairly textbook setup for romance, but there might be some major twists in the plotting eventually, if Drawn Together has anything like the inventiveness you'd hope for.