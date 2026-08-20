Prime Video's enormous spy thriller is surprisingly back, and Chris Pratt's grown a massive beard for it

Prime Video's made quite a few big bets in recent years, in terms of major series with big stars in starring roles – and it can actually be quite hard to work out which ones have been hits or misses. After all, it's pretty guarded about the number of views that its shows are getting, and it's not always that easy to tell whether a show has another season on the way or not.

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Suffice it to say, I thought The Terminal List might be on the ropes, after its first season got a pretty lukewarm reception, but Prime Video has just proved me wrong pretty comprehensively. It's released a trailer for a new season of the show, with Chris Pratt front and centre reprising his role as James Reece, who might just be about to come back in from the cold.

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

In fairness to me, given the first season of the show came out way back in July 2022, we're now over four years later, so my assumption that the show had been quietly canned wasn't exactly kneejerk. This is one of the biggest gaps between the first two seasons of a show that I can remember ever seeing.

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The trailer makes it clear that it'll pick up Reece's story in an interesting way, though, as he lives the sort of inglorious anonymous existence that can keep him away from the watchful eyes of the international intelligence community. Inevitably, though, the US needs to turn to him at some point, and is seemingly willing to extend a full pardon to get it done.

Don't bet against there being some major caveats attached to that pardon, though. Still, it'll seemingly be enough to get Reece to shave off the rather massive beard he's grown out in the wild, and return to his surgical tactical training. That means tracking down terrorists and taking them out before they can escalate their plans, naturally.

We don't get a huge amount more information at this point, but with the show now confirmed for a premiere date of 21 October, there's only a couple of months to wait before it all comes tumbling out.