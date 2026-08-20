13 years later, Xbox finally rewards dedicated fans with a forgotten upgrade

Quick Summary Those who bought an Xbox One on 22 November 2013 have finally been recognised with a commemorative profile badge. It's available as part of the latest system software update for Xbox Insiders to access.

Xbox has just delivered a new update for Insiders that, among other things, finally adds something dedicated fans have waited more than a decade for.

As part of the gaming giant's 25th anniversary celebrations, it is given a select group of Xbox gamers a new profile badge they earned 13 years ago.

Those who bought an Xbox One on day one – 22 November 2013 – are being recognised with a commemorative "Day One 2013" badge. You just need to have unlocked the original achievement to receive it.

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In addition, Xbox Insiders can also try several new features that have arrived with the same update. For starters, you now have more control over your Recent Games and Apps list at the top of the home screen.

You can remove items from that list, including the Play History file, and finely trim it to show the games and content that means most to you.

Other new Xbox features available to try

A new immersive background mode is available too, with the ability to fade away the user interface with a press of the right thumbstick (R3). It'll just then show your background image instead.

And there's more control over local storage and game saves. You can now view, sort and delete local game saves that aren't being used. And you can batch delete them to save time.

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Just head to Settings > System > Storage > Manage local game saves to check out the options.

Finally, even if you're not a day one Xbox One user, you now get other profile badge features, including the ability to view detailed information on every badge didsplayed on your or somebody else's profile.

To get all of these new features now – before they appear in a full, public software release somewhere down the line – you need to be an Xbox Insider. You can find out how to join the program on a dedicated website or by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub on your Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One or Windows PC.