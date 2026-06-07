New Xbox console announced during the Games Showcase after all

Quick Summary Xbox has revealed a new version of its current-gen console, the Xbox Series X25. Made to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary, it'll come in a translucent green case in homage to arguably the best version of the original Xbox.

While we haven't had any news about Project Helix during Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase, there was one new console announcement.

Created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Xbox, it pays homage to the coolest colourway of Microsoft's first console. And having owned a transparent green edition myself at the time, I think the new model us one of the best I've seen from the brand.

The new hardware is an Xbox Series X, but with the same see-through green built as that original machine.

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Called the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, it comes with 1TB of storage and, unlike the existing Series X models, has an Xbox logo power button that lights up in green. This matches the new logo that was revealed recently and is taking the company into the next-generation.

Accompanying the new version will be an Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition, which also comes in the translucent OG green. It too has a green glowing logo button, plus the ABXY buttons in their original colours.

The new console variant will be available in November. Pricing and preorder dates are yet to be announced.

What else was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026?

We'll be writing about some of the other announcements made during the Summer Game Fest presentation elsewhere, but perhaps the other big reveal is that Gears of War: E-Day will see Xbox return to the era of console exclusives.

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While many games have been announced as coming to PS5 too, CEO Asha Sharma appeared in the showcase herself to make it clear that the new Gears will be Xbox only. It will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

It will be released on 6 October 2026.