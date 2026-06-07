New Xbox console announced during the Games Showcase after all
Xbox is celebrating its 25th anniversary with new, special edition hardware
Quick Summary
Xbox has revealed a new version of its current-gen console, the Xbox Series X25.
Made to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary, it'll come in a translucent green case in homage to arguably the best version of the original Xbox.
While we haven't had any news about Project Helix during Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase, there was one new console announcement.
Created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Xbox, it pays homage to the coolest colourway of Microsoft's first console. And having owned a transparent green edition myself at the time, I think the new model us one of the best I've seen from the brand.
The new hardware is an Xbox Series X, but with the same see-through green built as that original machine.
Called the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, it comes with 1TB of storage and, unlike the existing Series X models, has an Xbox logo power button that lights up in green. This matches the new logo that was revealed recently and is taking the company into the next-generation.
Accompanying the new version will be an Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition, which also comes in the translucent OG green. It too has a green glowing logo button, plus the ABXY buttons in their original colours.
The new console variant will be available in November. Pricing and preorder dates are yet to be announced.
What else was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026?
We'll be writing about some of the other announcements made during the Summer Game Fest presentation elsewhere, but perhaps the other big reveal is that Gears of War: E-Day will see Xbox return to the era of console exclusives.
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While many games have been announced as coming to PS5 too, CEO Asha Sharma appeared in the showcase herself to make it clear that the new Gears will be Xbox only. It will also be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.
It will be released on 6 October 2026.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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