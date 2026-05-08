Xbox Project Helix plans could be "shared" in just weeks – this summer's Xbox Games Showcase just became essential

Xbox exec reveals that there's "more to share" on Xbox's next-gen console – could that happen during Summer Game Fest in June?

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Xbox Series X with sunlight coming from behind the console
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Quick Summary

Xbox's VP of "Next Generation", Jason Ronald, has revealed that there will be "more to share" on Project Helix in the coming weeks and months.

Some believe is could be discussed during the Xbox Games Showcase on 7 June.

An Xbox executive has revealed that there will be "more to share" on Project Helix "later this year", although some think new details could arrive even sooner. After all, the annual Xbox Games Showcase event will be streamed on 7 June.

After all, previous Xbox consoles have launched or been teased during summer showcase events over the years. Xbox One was unveiled during the showcase prior to E3 2013, while "Project Scarlett" – the codename for Xbox Series X/S – was announced in the event preceding E3 2019.

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E3 has since disappeared, having been superseded by Summer Game Fest (of sorts), but the Xbox Games Showcase has largely remained in the same slot each year. The latest will take place at 10am PDT (6pm BST) on Sunday 7 June 2026 and it would make sense that also plays host to a new console reveal.

One thing's for certain, we didn't really learn any more from the Xbox Game Dev Update made available yesterday. This was simply a recap of the GDC presentation held in March.

Jason Ronald, the vice president of "Next Generation" at Xbox shared as much on X.

Of course, we might have to wait longer that June's showcase to find out the full details, but it would be a massive surprise if there wasn't even a tease. Don't expect a release date though – it's more than likely that the final console won't be coming until 2027 at the earliest, maybe even 2028.

The ongoing RAM crisis – dubbed RAMageddon – has affected all new tech this year, not least PCs and games machines. And considering the continual advancements in AI, it's unlikely to end any time soon.

Still, I'll be glued to the screen on 7 June, just in case.