Xbox Project Helix plans could be "shared" in just weeks – this summer's Xbox Games Showcase just became essential

Quick Summary Xbox's VP of "Next Generation", Jason Ronald, has revealed that there will be "more to share" on Project Helix in the coming weeks and months. Some believe is could be discussed during the Xbox Games Showcase on 7 June.

An Xbox executive has revealed that there will be "more to share" on Project Helix "later this year", although some think new details could arrive even sooner. After all, the annual Xbox Games Showcase event will be streamed on 7 June.

Already confirmed for the stream is Gears of War: E-Day, with a deep dive into the Gears sequel scheduled for after the main showcase event. That's likely to be the biggest focus for Xbox itself. It would be odd if there isn't a single mention of Helix in the main show, though.

After all, previous Xbox consoles have launched or been teased during summer showcase events over the years. Xbox One was unveiled during the showcase prior to E3 2013, while "Project Scarlett" – the codename for Xbox Series X/S – was announced in the event preceding E3 2019.

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E3 has since disappeared, having been superseded by Summer Game Fest (of sorts), but the Xbox Games Showcase has largely remained in the same slot each year. The latest will take place at 10am PDT (6pm BST) on Sunday 7 June 2026 and it would make sense that also plays host to a new console reveal.

One thing's for certain, we didn't really learn any more from the Xbox Game Dev Update made available yesterday. This was simply a recap of the GDC presentation held in March.

Jason Ronald, the vice president of "Next Generation" at Xbox shared as much on X.

For those who have asked, this is a recap of our announcements from GDC for those who weren't able to make it. We will have more to share about Project Helix later this year. https://t.co/9dZGg9WYNTMay 7, 2026

Of course, we might have to wait longer that June's showcase to find out the full details, but it would be a massive surprise if there wasn't even a tease. Don't expect a release date though – it's more than likely that the final console won't be coming until 2027 at the earliest, maybe even 2028.

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The ongoing RAM crisis – dubbed RAMageddon – has affected all new tech this year, not least PCs and games machines. And considering the continual advancements in AI, it's unlikely to end any time soon.

Still, I'll be glued to the screen on 7 June, just in case.