Xbox Game Pass goes free at last – AAA games, cloud gaming, and Xbox rewards in a brand-new "Starter Tier"
The Xbox revolution continues – this time in partnership with Discord
Quick Summary
A free Xbox Game Pass tier has leaked, with a full announcement expected soon.
The Xbox Game Pass Starter Tier will reportedly be free with a Discord Nitro subscription, and will include access to more than 50 games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and more.
The radical rethink of Xbox Game Pass continues as a brand-new tier has been discovered and could launch very soon. The best news is that it's free.
While not fully confirmed by Xbox yet, the new Starter Tier has appeared online and will reportedly offer over 50 games, including major AAA titles from the Xbox game library, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Rewards at no extra cost. You just need to subscribe to Discord Nitro to get it.
First found in code (via Windows Central) and since reaffirmed by the Discord Previews X feed, the Xbox Game Pass Starter Tier looks to be a completely free add-on to the Nitro monthly subscription. That usually costs $9.99 / £9.99 per month.Article continues below
Membership expands your experience on the gaming chat and community service, with additional features, including custom profiles, 500MB uploads, and HD video streaming. And soon you can add Xbox Game Pass to the list.
You will be able to find details on how to activate game pass on your Nitro home, once the feature rolls out. pic.twitter.com/OOgT1NBGYnApril 23, 2026
Xbox boss Asha Sharma has recently announced changes to Xbox Game Pass pricing, including a major price drop for the Ultimate tier. It was recently slashed from $29.99 / £22.99 per month to $22.99 / £16.99 – correcting a mistake introduced at the tail end of last year.
She also posted on her X feed that the company will continue to look at new ways to "evolve" Game Pass: "We’ll keep learning and evolving Game Pass to better match what matters to players," it read.
This seems to be the next step in the evolution.
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Hopefully, it'll also be the first tie-in with a partner. Imagine getting the Xbox Starter Tier with a new Samsung TV, or another brand that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming. That way you could play top games from the get-go at no extra cost – all you'd need is a controller.
And considering that Windows Central lists some of the included games as Doom Eternal, Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, and Fallout 4, you can't say fairer than get.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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