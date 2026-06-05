Quick Summary WiiM has revealed its first soundbar, the aptly named Bar, which features a 2.1-inch touchscreen display on its front. That's something the likes of Samsung hasn't even begun to offer. This 3.0.2 system can deliver Dolby Atmos, thanks to true up-firing speakers as part of its build, and it's even expandable to 5.1.2 with the relevant WiiM Sound and Sub Pro additions. All of this is available at a Sonos-battling asking price – £449 / $479 – for a package that's bigger than a Sonos Beam and, on all this evidence, looks like the little rocket of change the soundbar market needs for 2026.

A number of today's best soundbars rely on their previous successes. The Samsung HW-Q990H surround system, for example, is barely different from its predecessor – and its LED display is reminiscent of a dot matrix printer.

Not so with WiiM, however, which has just revealed its first-ever soundbar – the aptly named WiiM Bar – which features a prominent front colour display, plus a bunch of attractive features that help it stand apart.

The Californian brand's reveal coincided with the High End Vienna audio show, which I attended to get an initial glance at WiiM's offering. I didn't get to hear the Bar in operation, owing to the open nature of the stand in the show halls – but real-world testing will happen in the near future.

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Right now, though, you can already see why you might consider the WiiM Bar in terms of visual appeal alone. It's rare for a soundbar to feature a display, let alone a touch-controllable one.

This 2.1-inch panel can display album art for music listening sessions, your playback controls or source, adjusted EQ settings, presets, and more. It's not atop the soundbar, so won't bother your TV's display, ensuring it'll be easily visible from your sofa.

The Bar is a middle-sized soundbar offering. Think bigger than Sonos Beam, but smaller than Sonos Arc. But WiiM has pulled off savvy pricing: its £449 / $479 asking price places it squarely with the former Sonos product. Given the integrated screen, I think that's a competitive price.

With a 3.0.2 Dolby Atmos configuration, right from the off the WiiM Bar caters for object-based sound decoding, with the inclusion of real upward-firing outputs. That's something the Sonos Beam doesn't offer, relying more heavily on processing for its immersive effect.

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The WiiM is further upgradable, though, with a full 5.1.2 system possible – you just need to add relevant WiiM Sound speakers and a Sub Pro for that full cinematic output. Interestingly, as per the app, you can even cater for front surrounds – so four speakers, not only two – which is a rarity among soundbars.

Indeed, the most recent setup I listened to which offered this kind of output was Sony's forthcoming Bravia Theatre Trio (with extras). The LG Sound Suite delivers much the same with a Dolby Atmos FlexConnect upsell. But, again, both these rack up to be far pricier than the equivalent WiiM system.

While the WiiM Bar features an HDMI eARC, as is essential, just like Sonos it does lack any HDMI passthrough – which is one minor complaint I can put its way. Although, at this price, the you're unlikely to find such a high-end feature in any equivalent product.

So if you're seeking a sleek-looking, modern soundbar with touch-based controls like no other, WiiM's all-new Bar looks like the little rocket of interest that this market needed. Its future upgradability will further its appeal, as will its Sonos-battling asking price.