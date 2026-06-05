Panasonic's latest beauty tool launches are all about healthier hair with less effort

QUICK SUMMARY Panasonic has expanded its beauty lineup with two new styling tools designed to deliver salon-quality results whilst helping to improve hair health. The new EH-NA0L Hair Dryer brings the brand's premium moisture-boosting technology to a stylish new design, whilst the EH-HV31 2-in-1 Ionic Straightener offers versatile styling with built-in frizz-fighting features.

Panasonic has unveiled two new beauty products that combine high-performance haircare with premium design. Leading the launch is the new EH-NA0L Hair Dryer, which competes with the best hair dryers to deliver salon-quality results at home whilst improving overall hair health.

The brand is already well known for its popular EH-NA0J, a styling favourite powered by Panasonic's Nanoe Moisture+ and Mineral technology. Last year, the range expanded with two more models, and now the EH-NA0L joins the lineup with the same advanced moisture-boosting technology as the original EH-NA0J.

Priced at £349.99, the EH-NA0L Sakura is available now via Panasonic's online store. Joining it is the more affordable EH-HV31 2-in-1 Ionic Straightener, which comes in at £79.99.

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Designed for styling versatility, the EH-HV31 makes it easy to switch between sleek straight looks and soft curls using a single tool. It releases high-frequency ions from both sides of the device, delivering double the ionic conditioning to help smooth hair, reduce frizz and improve shine whilst styling.

Panasonic has also equipped the straightener with 3D floating ceramic-coated plates, allowing it to glide smoothly through the hair whilst maintaining even pressure and preventing strands from slipping through the plates.

The EH-HV31 is available in Strawberry Pink and Matcha Green, whilst the EH-NA0L arrives in an elegant soft pink finish.