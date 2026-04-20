Dyson just released a travel version of its iconic hair dryer – and it finally has universal voltage

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched its new Supersonic Travel hair dryer, making it 32% smaller than its predecessors and featuring universal voltage for worldwide use. It's priced at £249.99 and is available to buy now via Dyson’s website. US pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

Dyson has unveiled the new Supersonic Travel, and it finally fixes one of the most frustrating issues with the original. Not only is the new version 32% smaller, but it now comes with universal voltage – so you can actually use it anywhere in the world without worrying about converters.

The Supersonic Travel also works with existing Dyson Supersonic and Supersonic Nural attachments, meaning you don’t have to purchase a whole new set. That’s a welcome change, especially considering what happened with the Coanda 2x Airwrap launch, where older attachments weren’t compatible.

The Dyson Supersonic Travel is priced at £249.99 and is available to buy now via Dyson’s website, although US pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

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(Image credit: Dyson)

Just like its predecessors, the Supersonic Travel uses intelligent heat control technology, measuring airflow temperature over 100 times per second to prevent extreme heat damage whilst still delivering fast, even drying. Dyson has also included a Scalp Protect Mode, which automatically adjusts the air temperature to be gentler on the scalp.

It comes with a Styling Concentrator attachment in the box, whilst other attachments – like the Diffuser, Wide Tooth Comb, Flyaway Smoother and Gentle air attachment – are available separately, so you can tailor the setup to your hair type and styling routine.

(Image credit: Dyson)

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