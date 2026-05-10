5 men's fragrance brands you don't know – but you need to

If you're a lover of men's fragrance, there will come a time where you start to look away from the beaten track. Sure, the likes of Tom Ford, Creed and Acqua di Parma produce incredible scents, but there's also a world outside of those brands where smaller companies are making niche bottles.

I've been fortunate enough to get my hands on quite a lot of them. So, if you're not sure where to start, look no further – here are five brands you might not be aware of, but you absolutely should be.

1. Jusbox

(Image credit: Jusbox)

Up first is Jusbox. This brand offers something a little different, with each scent inspired by the work of a different musical artist, complete with a record-inspired bottle-top.

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More than just the story, however, this brand seems to always knock it out of the park in terms of scent. I've had my hands on a decent cross-section of the range, and I've never had a bad experience.

My personal top pick is Beat Cafe, which is tastefully done with notes of leather and tobacco, and lots of elegance.

2. DS & Durga

(Image credit: Future)

Of the five options on this list, DS & Durga may well be the most well known. Still, the brand enjoys far less awareness than others in the space, so it's worthy of inclusion here.

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Another musical option, DS & Durga is a husband and wife team, which creates a matching playlist for each of its scents. I've got a few of their bottles on my nightstand, mainly because the brand does an excellent job of filling the gap between familiarity and offering something new.

Take Crush Balls as an example – it's a fragrance which smells like fresh cut grass. You won't want that everyday, but when the occasion calls, nothing else will get close.

3. Goldfield and Banks

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Hailing from Australia, Goldfield and Banks has garnered widespread acclaim on social media for its strong styling and well-executed scents. Everything about the experience epitomises luxury, and never wavers from that point.

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My personal favourite is still Ingenious Ginger, which does a remarkable job of compressing the ginger note into something sweet and light, rather than outright spice. If you're looking for an all-weather daily wear option, this should be on your must-buy list.

4. Mind Games

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Inspired by the world of chess and designed to be unisex, Mind Games fragrances offer a really compelling option for those seeking something different. Whether its an elegant gourmand packed with pistachio, or something deep and dark, there's a bottle here for you.

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There's no getting around the price – these are eye-wateringly expensive – but the bottle designs are excellent and the scents are unlike anything else you'll find out there.

5. Born to Stand Out

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Last, but in no way least, is Born to Stand Out. The Korean brand is all about breaking the rules, with edgy names for its scents – will you be wearing Sin & Pleasure or Naked Laundry today? – as well as an 8-bit middle finger emoji as the pointer on its website.

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While still a relatively young brand, there's a lot of variety in the catalogue here. Everything from a well-stocked core offering to a stash of skin scents in the Eau Intimité range ensure there's something for everyone here.

Don't expect to like everything, but be certain there's a bottle for you.