These new watches from Eberhard & Co are vintage perfection

QUICK SUMMARY Eberhard & Co's latest watches include a beautiful diver on a Milanese mesh strap inspired by timepieces of the late-1950s, and a chronograph named after legendary Grand Prix racer Tazio Nuvolari. The latter is optionally available with an exhibition case back revealing an automatic movement with an 18ct gold engraving of the Flying Matuan's Alfa Romeo race car on the rotor.

Swiss watchmaker Eberhard & Co has revealed a pair of new timepiece collections full of vintage charm, in the form of the new Scafograf 200 MCMLIX and Tazio Nuvolari.

Both announced at the annual Watches and Wonders event in Geneva this month, the collections see Eberhard & Co revisit models from its past.

The first is the Scafograf 200 MCMLIX, a dive watch available in four versions and inspired by the Scafograf 100 from 1959. My pick of the bunch is the variant with a blue time-only dial and ceramic bezel on a Milanese mesh stainless steel bracelet. A black dial and bezel is also available, and so too is a brown leather strap, but given this is a dive watch I think the steel band works best.

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This is actually the first Eberhard & Co watch to feature a Milanese bracelet, and I think it works perfectly with the vintage aesthetic the watch is targeting. Water resistance is 200 metres and dive watch fans will appreciate the inclusion of an automatic helium release valve at the nine o’clock position.

Other dive watch staples include the unidirectional rotating bezel, guarded, screw-down crown and lume applied to every marking across the dial, bezel and hands to ensure excellent visibility.

Since this is a watch inspired by the late 1950s, the stainless steel case is suitably compact at 39mm, while the strap width is a similarly modest 19mm. Eberhard & Co doesn’t disclose the movement calibre, other than to say it’s an automatic, and also fails to mention the power reserve figure.

(Image credit: Eberhard & Co)

Also revealed this month is the new Tazio Nuvolari collection (above) which revives the brand’s first chronograph of the same name. Like the 1992 original, the new watch gets its name from the Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, who competed through the 1930s and 1940s. Known as the Flying Mantuan, Nuvolari competed in Grand Prix racing for Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Auto Union, and was crowned World Champion in 1932.

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New for 2026, Eberhard & Co’s Tazio Nuvolari collection consists of two dial designs and bands of black alligator leather, a grey suede-effect fabric, or stainless steel. All variants have a 40 mm stainless steel case and a black dial with a distinctive three-dimensional, pyramid-patterned texture.

They also all feature a bezel that looks like a conventional tachymetre, but instead displays miles per hour, with the scale ranging from 37 mph to 310 mph. More intriguing still is the “perlage” finishing on both the bezel and the case back, which is reminiscent of the engine-turning technique applied to the metal dashboards of pre-war race cars.

(Image credit: Eberhard & Co)

Turn the watch around and, on the Gold Car Collection variant, pictured above, a sapphire exhibition case back reveals the watch’s automatic movement – complete with an 18ct gold engraving of Nuvolari’s Alfa Romeo Type C race car on the oscillating weight.

Together with the gold branding and movement details, plus the blue screw heads, it really is a lovely bit of vintage-inspired design. Water resistance is 50 metres, but again, Eberhard & Co doesn’t disclose the movement calibre or power reserve.