Vacheron Constantin arrives at Watches and Wonders 2026 with something for every enthusiast

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin is showcasing just how wide-ranging its offering is at Watches and Wonders. There's everything from an adventurers sports watch to a one-off, high complication work of art.

With Watches and Wonders 2026 finally here, all manner of brands are pulling their new releases out of the woodwork. And there are few with the range of Vacheron Constantin, which has a catalogue spanning just about every nook and cranny of the industry.

The iconic brand has arrived in Geneva with a quartet of new releases, which showcase just how wide-ranging its range is. Let's dive in and take a closer look.

Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Possibly the most beloved model in the brand's range, the Historiques American is well-known for its skewed dial design. That sits at a 45-degree angle, which was made to be read easily while holding the steering wheel in a car.

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This time out, the model is presented in an 18ct pink gold case, with blue Arabic numerals and minute tracks on top of the white dial. That's matched with blued hands and a blue calf leather strap, creating a cohesive overall package.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

The model is offered in both 40mm and 36.5mm case sizes, meaning there's something for all wrist sizes here. The larger of the two sits a mere 8.06mm tall, while the smaller case is just 7.41mm tall. Both of those sound remarkable, and should be really nice to wear.

They're also water resistant to 30m, and powered by the manually-wound calibre 4400 AS. That offers 65 hours of power reserve, and operates with a 4Hz beat rate.

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time Cardinal Points

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Next up is a watch designed to showcase the sporting excellence the brand offers. The Overseas Dual Time Cardinal Points showcases the brand's spirit for exploration, having gone through a couple of previous iterations with Everest-ascending photographer, Cory Richards.

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These models offer dual-time tracking capabilities, alongside a day/night indicator, and a date window at the six o'clock position. There are four models in the range, each with a different dial colour to represent the four cardinal points – white for the frozen North; brown for the vast plains of the South; green for the forest and jungles of the West; and blue to celebrate the Eastern horizons.

Those are powered by the brand's 5110 DT/3 calibre, which offer 60 hours of power reserve and operates at 4Hz. The models come cased in titanium, with the 41mm case sitting just 12mm tall. There's even 150m of water resistance, on offer.

That's paired with a titanium bracelet, or a range of rubber strap options.

Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Minute Repeater Tourbillon Skeleton

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

After the rip-roaring success of Vacheron's 2025 offering, it was always going to be a tall order to offer as much at the high end. Still, this model comes the closest, with a bevy of different complications.

Here you'll find the iconic chiming minute repeater complication, which has long been a mark of real watchmaking excellence. So to is the tourbillon, which can be found here at the six o'clock position.

All of that comes as part of a one-off piece which also employs a skeletonised dial, ticking off a third incredibly popular facet of modern watchmaking. The model is presented within a 45mm case crafted from 18ct pink gold, and sitting just 12mm thick.

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Ultra-Thin

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Last but not least is a new movement, which is presented within a special version of the Overseas reference. That movement has been in development for seven years, and sits a staggering 2.4mm thick, while still offering 80 hours of power reserve.

That allows the watch itself to sit just 7.35mm tall. That's slimmer than the Vacheron Constantin 222 in Steel which I saw last year, and that felt impossibly sleek on the wrist.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

The model makes use of a case crafted from 950 platinum, and comes with a salmon coloured dial. That sits on a matching platinum bracelet, with a range of other straps including a rubber and an alligator strap.

The model is limited to just 255 pieces, and will be available exclusively from Vacheron Constantin boutiques.