T3's Best of Watches and Wonders 2026 Awards: the 5 best watches we saw in Geneva

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, this week is like Christmas, your birthday and the day your favourite sports team beat their rivals all rolled up into one. Why? Watches and Wonders 2026 has been taking place in Geneva, with some of the biggest brands in the industry showcasing their latest and greatest creations.

I've been live from the show floor all week, testing out what's new to bring you everything you need to know. Throughout it all, I've been keeping an eye out for the real cream of the crop – those pieces which stand out even above a competitive crowd.

Here at T3, we're not just looking for a pretty face, either. I've been on the hunt for gorgeous watches which also offer something technically interesting, for the ultimate combination of beauty and brains. Five of those pieces were selected to take home a coveted T3 Award. Read on to find out which pieces those are.

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Ulysse Nardin Super Freak

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

25 years after the brand donned two-headed masks to shake up Baselworld with the Ulysse Nardin Freak, we knew 2026 was going to be a big year. But even I didn't expect this – a new version of the iconic model called the Super Freak, which can count a whopping 35 patents among its accolades.

It doesn't stop there, either. This is officially the most complicated time-only watch ever built, with a whopping 97% of the components in motion at any given moment. It reads well, but it wears even better.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What most astounded me about the Super Freak was how modest it felt on the wrist. For a watch with so much to show off inside, strapping it onto the wrist didn't feel any more or less cumbersome than having a Rolex on there.

Pricing is about as eye-watering as you'd expect – £297,020 / €348,100 / US$393,600 (approx. AU$560,400) – and the run is limited to just 50 pieces worldwide.

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Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Chronographe Mystérieux

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

With a 30th birthday to celebrate in 2026, Parmigiani Fleurier was always going to come out swinging. The whole range was packed with triumph's, including a Toric collection with movement finishing good enough to rival the best of them.

One piece stood out above the rest, though – the Chronographe Mystérieux. Designed as a chronograph without sub-dials, the model looks immensely clean with no distractions on the dial.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

A monopusher at the 7:30 position activates the chronograph function, which snaps the hands back to 12 o'clock to start their journey as chronograph hands. As they do so, a gold-toned pair are revealed, which allow the user to continue reading the current time completely uninterrupted.

A second push will stop the chronograph, and a third sees the hands reset back to the current time, returning the appearance to that of a time-only, three-hand watch. It's a remarkable feat of engineering, and one which will be heaven to those who fancy a chronograph but can't deal with the added dial clutter.

Pricing is also remarkably low given the ingenuity on offer, starting from £36,300 / €41,700 / US$44,600 (approx. AU$68,400).

A Lange and Söhne Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar "Lumen"

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

German giants A Lange and Söhne are no strangers to exceptional watchmaking. They're also no strangers to winning T3 Awards at these shows, as one of only two brands to have three trophies to their name, winning back-to-back-to-back in 2024, 2025 and, now, 2026.

This is one of those watches which does a remarkable job of underselling itself. Glance quickly and you'll see a Lange 1 with a quirky, translucent dial, but look closer and the brilliance shines through (quite literally, actually).

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

That translucence makes this a part of the brand's Lumen series, which allows light to travel through the dial to ensure full lume on all of the moving parts beneath. And while that's a neat feature, the complications on offer go even further.

From the retrograde day indicator at the nine o'clock position, the signature oversized date indicator above it and the month indicator which surrounds the dial, users can gain a full picture of the date from right on their wrist.

Pricing is as you'd expect – €550,000 (approx. £480,000 / US$650,000 / AU$905,000) – and limited to just 50 pieces worldwide.

Panerai Luminor 31 Giorni

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

If you're the kind of person who feels battery anxiety with your phone, laptop or EV, the prospect of a manually-wound mechanical watch might just fill you with dread. After all, most only last for a period of hours, and often don't indicate when they're about to give up altogether.

Fortunately, Panerai is fighting to solve this problem. We're very used to longer power reserves from the brand, but the 31 Giorni blows them away with a whopping 31 days of power reserve. This is a watch you'll only have to wind 12 times per year, and that's impressive however you frame it.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

In actual fact, the calibre created for this piece could do 36 days, but they've limited it to ensure peak performance across the time range. Power comes courtesy of a quartet of barrels, which are stacked in pairs.

It's not all that chunky on the wrist, which is the really impressive part here. Priced at £69,100 / €95,000 / US$107,000 (plus tax) / AU$153,300, it's a model which offers a lot to love.

Gerald Charles Masterlink Perpetual Calendar

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Last, but not least, is the other brand who has won three of these awards in a row. Back in 2024, I heaped praise upon the original Masterlink, which finally made another of Gerald Genta's designs a reality, and did so with masterful brilliance.

This year sees a perpetual calendar complication added. What really struck me about this model was how the brand has tied the complication into its design.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

One of the most crucial elements of the DNA of the model is the so-called 'smile' at the base of the case. Staying true to that part of the original design is what made the original Masterlink bracelet such a challenging endeavour, and the date portion of the calendar has been crafted to accentuate that.

Priced from £59,900 / US$78,800 (approx. €68,900 / AU$113,000), this one joins a growing family of killer pieces from the brand.