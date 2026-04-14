"The most complex time-only watch ever created" : Ulysse Nardin gets super freaky at Watches and Wonders 2026

Quick Summary Ulysse Nardin is celebrating 25 years of the Freak with something even more freaky. The Super Freak debuts as the most complicated time-only watch ever made.

The Ulysse Nardin Freak is widely regarded as one of the most interesting watches out there. The model makes use of a unique construction, where whole portions of the movement revolve to show the time.

That model turns 25 years old in 2026, and to celebrate the milestone, the brand has taken things up a notch. The new model – called the Ulysse Nardin Superfreak – goes even further, making it the most complicated time-only watch ever made.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

Crafted and refined over the past four years, the Superfreak's highlight reel is truly something to behold. It marks the world's first automatic double tourbillon, as well as the introduction of a seconds display in the Freak lineup.

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The model draws heavily on the past 25 years of innovation on that front, with the design built upon 35 patents which have been introduced alongside the Freak since 2001. On top of that, a further 8 patents can be attributed here, including one exclusively for this model.

That's the gimbal system, which also happens to be the world's smallest. Not content with just one record-breaking diddy component, the piece also features the world's smallest vertical differential, measuring just 5mm.

(Image credit: Ulysse Nardin)

All in all, the model consists of 511 components, all assembled by a single master watchmaker. That equates to 60 hours of manual assembly, with more than 97% of the movement in motion and over 70% hand-finished.

All of that sits inside of a 44mm case crafted from white gold, and attached to a grey rubber strap. That sits 16.54mm tall, though the brand suggests the perceived height is just 12.2mm. I'll be putting that to the test when I get hands on with one.

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Limited to just 50 pieces worldwide, the model will cost £297,020 / €348,100 / US$361,600 (before VAT; approx. AU$566,500). Not cheap, then, but as a marvellous piece of engineering, worth every penny to the right buyer.