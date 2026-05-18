Louis Vuitton celebrates 130 years of its Monogram Flower with new Colour Blossom watches

QUICK SUMMARY Louis Vuitton has added four watches to its Colour Blossom collection. The new watches have colourful gemstone dials and are inspired by Louis Vuitton’s Monogram Flower motif which celebrates its 130th anniversary in 2026.

Florals for spring? While it might not be ground breaking for Miranda Priestly ala The Devil Wears Prada, it most certainly is for Louis Vuitton’s new Colour Blossom collection. Louis Vuitton has finally expanded its Colour Blossom fine jewellery line with three watches , and the results are truly beautiful.

The Colour Blossom collection from Louis Vuitton first debuted back in 2015, and it consisted of necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. The main feature that grabbed attention was the use of the LV Monogram Flower, Louis Vuitton’s iconic logo, which was depicted in different gemstones, including mother-of-pearl amazonite, onyx, and more.

Now over a decade later – and to pay tribute to the LV Monogram Flower’s 130th anniversary – Louis Vuitton has finally added watches to its Colour Blossom collection for the first time. Measuring 26mm, there are four versions available, featuring different gemstones and colours.

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(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The most important part of the new watches is the LV Monogram Flower which is shown via the sun shaped case. Available in either gold or steel, the flower has a pebble shaped profile that gives the watches a unique shape. The crown on the right side of the watch also has a flower shape.

The dial of the watches are relatively simple, and feature hour and minute hands, and a minute track which is also floral shaped as it loops around the outer edge of the dial. The centre of the hands has a tiny nail motif which is a nod to Louis Vuitton’s trunkmaking.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

In keeping with the Colour Blossom collection, each dial is made from a gemstone which has a curved, domed surface. The gemstones have been made extra thin to be part of the dial, and measure between 0.3mm to 0.6mm in thickness.

The four versions available are a white mother-of-pearl dial with a steel case, a white mother-of-pearl dial with a pink gold case, a mother-of-pearl dial with a pink gold case studded with diamonds, and an amazonite dial with a yellow gold case. The leather straps match the gemstone.

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(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The new Colour Blossom watches are bold, beautiful and dramatic – exactly what you expect from Louis Vuitton, really! As of writing, pricing and availability for the new Louis Vuitton Colour Blossom watches have yet to be announced.