This Louis Vuitton watch is an explosion of pop art colour – and the dial moves!

QUICK SUMMARY Louis Vuitton has launched the Tambour Taiko Arty Automata, a 42mm white gold watch with a multi-tier colourful dial. With pricing available on request, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Arty Automata features a flying tourbillon, a gemstone-studded bezel and a moving dial.

Louis Vuitton has just launched the Tambour Taiko Arty Automata, and it might be my favourite watch from the brand yet. Aside from the multi-tiered dial which looks like it’s had a colour explosion, this new watch has intricate moving parts, gemstones and a flying tourbillon – essentially, Louis Vuitton has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this new watch!

Inspired by Louis Vuitton’s artist collaborations, the Tambour Taiko Arty Automata is a combination of “horological automata and grand feu enamel”. Housed in a 42mm white gold case, the Tambour Taiko Arty Automata features rainbow colours, pop art elements and Louis Vuitton’s signature branding.

The multi-tiered dial of the Tambour Taiko Arty Automata is made of 20 miniature elements that are spread over four different heights, giving this watch a 3D layered look. The dial is insanely colourful and features a pastel background with bright rainbow coloured details interlapping over the top.

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For the eagle eyed of you, you’ve probably noticed there’s isn’t an obvious way to tell the time – so how do you, exactly? If you look to the top left of the Tambour Taiko Arty Automata, a circular subdial is shown in red, yellow, pink and purple, and has a light green hour and minutes hands that can be used to tell the time.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

At six o’clock, there’s a flying tourbillon which sits amongst swirly clouds. Just to the left of it is the upper tourbillon bridge which features the peace symbol and the word ‘LOVE’ in pink enamel. Other pop art-inspired elements include an eye that has lashes made of feathers, 70s flowers and red lips with a pink heart that sits between the teeth.

Powered by the in-house automatic LFT AU05.01 calibre movement, the Tambour Taiko Arty Automata has seven animated elements in the dial which moves when you press the pusher at eight o’clock. The four LV monogram flowers that are dotted around the dial start to move while the eye swivels, the heart oscillates from side to side and the ‘L’ of ‘LOVE’ moves to the left to show off a hidden ‘M’ which changes the world to ‘MOVE’.

But that’s not all. The white gold case is studded with rainbow baguette-cut rubies and sapphires for more colour and sparkle – as if there wasn’t enough already. Diamonds are also on the dial as part of the monogram flowers, and the watch is finished with a red leather strap.

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The Tambour Taiko Arty Automata from Louis Vuitton is genuinely one of the most intricate watches I’ve seen in a while. All the different movements are completely captivating – if the colour doesn’t do that already – and it shows that watch manufacturing doesn’t have to be so serious all the time.

Pricing on the Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Arty Automata is available on request.