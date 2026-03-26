New Nomos Club Campus colours are refined yet fun – are these the perfect summer watches?

Quick Summary The Nomos Club Campus is now available in two new finishes. You'll be able to snag an olive green or rose pink dial!

If you're a fan of beautiful design and stunning watch movements at prices which don't break the bank, Nomos absolutely must be on your radar. Based in Glashütte, Germany, the brand has earned a reputation for putting out quality timepieces at affordable prices.

It's a sentiment I expressed when I first got my hands on the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik almost two years ago. It was practically perfect in every way, with a fit and finish which stood way above the price point it was offered at.

(Image credit: Nomos)

Now, the little brother to that model is back in a couple of new colours. The Nomos Club Campus is possibly the most well known model the brand has to offer, sitting right at the base of its product catalogue.

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It has always been known for its colourful dials, and now there are two more hues to enjoy. The new versions come in both the 36mm and 38.5mm case diameters, and are offered in olive green and rose pink colourways.

Those are powered by the brand's in-house, manually-wound calibre DUW 4001. That offers 53 hours of power reserve from a full wind, and supports the small seconds register at six o'clock, which both of these models employ.

(Image credit: Nomos)

The overall character is vibrant here. The Club Campus has always felt youthful and refined in how it operates, but these new colours really do take that to new heights.

Anyone who has read my work here before will know I'm a sucker for a pink dial, and that really is no different here. However, that olive is also a really great colour, and one which should straddle the line between fun and functional nicely.

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The brand suggests that this model is the perfect gateway watch for those looking to enter the mechanical watch space, and I can't help but agree. Priced under £1,500 (approx. €1,735 / US$2,010 / AU$2,880), there are few brands offering better value than this right now.