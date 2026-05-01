Moser's new tourbillon-laden watch is Miami in both name and nature

Quick Summary H Moser & Cie has unveiled an electrifying new watch. Complete with a tourbillon at six o'clock, the model is the perfect harmony of old and new.

If you close your eyes and picture a luxury watch with a tourbillion, I'd wager its a relatively understated affair. Minimal, classic – black dial and black leather strap, or maybe white and brown if you're feeling a little more daring.

Enter H Moser & Cie, with a new model ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix which defies every bit of that sentiment. The model features a blue fumé dial with a sunburst effect, which is surrounded by a bright pink rehaut.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: H Moser & Cie) (Image credit: H Moser & Cie)

That matches perfectly with the hue of the pink rubber strap, completing an overall appearance which could only be described as electrifying. It's the perfect accompaniment to the bold, colourful Miami scene.

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Of course, if you'd like to tone things down a hair, there's an additional white rubber strap in the box. But that seems silly on a watch like this – many offer a more reserved appearance, but few really nail the colourful look quite like this.

The dial itself is devoid of any markings, offering a minimalist design which will be familiar to fans of Moser. The two hands feature a bright green layer of lume, while the six o'clock position features an aperture revealing the flying tourbillon.

(Image credit: H Moser & Cie)

That sits as part of the HMC 805 movement, which offers up to three days of power reserve from a 3Hz beat rate. All of that sits within a 40mm steel case, which is just 12mm tall to boot.

Limited to 28 pieces worldwide, the model will cost £59,900 / €69,300 / US$69,200 (approx. AU$113,300). It's also available exclusively from Bucherer.

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Personally, I'm a big fan. It's rare that the intersection of tourbillon-clad and electrifyingly-bright gets something new, but Moser was always going to be best placed for it.

The model is exceptionally well crafted, and embodies the spirit of its intended audience perfectly – a job well done!