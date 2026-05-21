New Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon looks incredible – but you won't get one

Quick Summary Audemars Piguet has unveiled a new Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon model. That's crafted in partnership with Yoon & Verbal.

With the recent furore surrounding the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that AP also make some pretty fantastic high-end watches. Fear not, though – the brand is ready to jog your memory, with a brand new, limited edition Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon model.

That was crafted in collaboration with Yoon and Verbal – a husband and wife duo from Japan, whose empire spans fashion, music and design. They're the pair behind Ambush Design, and are widely regarded as very important voices in the world of fashion and design.

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

Pair those dynamic, fashion-forward minds with the iconic silhouette of the Royal Oak, and the result was always going to be magnificent. Here, we see a semi-open dial, with portions of the movement sneaking through the remaining fragments, which are crafted from aventurine.

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The fragmented dial continues at the six o'clock position, where a flying tourbillon breaks through. That's finished in a bright red hue, offering a lot of visual appeal against the deep, dark aventurine.

Powering things is the Calibre 2982 movement. That's a manually wound movement, offering 72 hours of power reserve from a 3Hz beat rate.

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

Everything sits within a titanium case, which sits just 11.4mm tall. That's accented by a black ceramic crown, complete with a titanium chip in the end.

There's even good news for those who love to swap out their straps, as the model comes with a black rubber strap and an addition red rubber strap, with a grey variant also available on demand.

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There's no word on pricing right now, but with just 150 pieces being made, I'm almost certain these will be as rare as hen's teeth. Everything AP makes seems to turn to gold right now, and something crafted in collaboration with a hot fashion house is only likely to be even harder to get hold of.