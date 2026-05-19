New Breitling Chronomat range makes subtle changes to perfect the sports watch formula

Quick Summary Breitling has gently revised its Chronomat collection. These watches look like some of the best everyday options out there right now.

I've often said that Breitling might just be the most underrated watch brand out there right now. It offers a catalogue packed with heritage and lots of really classy looking models at decent prices.

Now, one of the brand's core ranges has been given a fresh lick of paint. The new Breitling Chronomat collection is definitely an evolution more than a revolution, making subtle changes to improve on the sports watch form.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The most notable change comes in the bracelet design. That moves from the older semi-integrated format into a new, fully-integrated bracelet, complete with a micro-adjustment on the butterfly clasp.

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What's more, the brand has managed to do so with concealed lugs, which should keep it easy to change your watch strap if needed. That's a great decision, as these watches look set to be total strap monsters.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The new range consists of three models – three-hand Chronomat Automatic 36 and Chronomat Automatic B31 40 models, and a Chronomat B01 42 chronograph. The latter also gets slimmed down from 15.1mm to 13.77mm, and removes the 1/100 scale for legibility.

(Image credit: Breitling)

"This update isn’t about reinventing the Chronomat," says Head of Design, Pablo Widmer, "but about enhancing its simplicity. The proportions are more ergonomic, with recognizable elements brought forward by a streamlined case and bracelet.”

(Image credit: Breitling)

From the looks of it, the brand has smashed that target, offering a range of models which are perfect for everyday wear. I'm especially interested in the 36mm model, which has seen its case thickness slashed to under 10mm, and sounds like all the ingredients for a pretty perfect watch.

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Pricing ranges from £4,750 (approx. €5,480 / US$6,400 / AU$8,950) up to £44,000 (approx. €50,750 / US$59,000 / AU$82,900) depending on which model and material you opt for. And while the top end of that is obviously suffering because of gold prices, I think those more affordable steel watches are definitely worth a look for most collectors.