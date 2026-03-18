New Breitling Navitimer models showcase exceptional complications and tributes to British icons

Quick Summary Breitling has unveiled another suite of killer Navitimer models. That includes a pair of perpetual calendars, and a tribute to an aviation icon.

In the wonderful world of chronographs, the Breitling Navitimer is seen as one of the most iconic pieces out there. And now, there's another pair of models on the scene designed to offer extra options for watch lovers.

Up first is the Breitling Navitimer B19 Perpetual Calendar. As the name suggests, that one packs in a perpetual calendar complication, which won't require major manual correction for 100 years.

The movement also packs in 96-hours of power reserve from a 4Hz beat rate. That's a COSC-certified movement, complete with an 18k red gold rotor which can be seen through the sapphire case back.

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That sits within a 43mm case which is 14.94mm tall. There are a couple of different models on offer – one offers a blend of platinum and stainless steel in the case, while the other offers a full platinum construction.

The steel model is available on either a black alligator leather strap or a bracelet, while the full platinum option is offered on a blue alligator leather strap. Pricing for the different variants is listed in the table below:

(Image credit: Breitling)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Navitimer B19 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph (strap) Navitimer B19 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph (bracelet) Navitimer B19 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Platinum GBP £27,800 £28,000 £43,000 EUR €32,180 €32,400 €49,775 USD $37,100 $37,365 $57,380 AUD $52,220 $52,600 $80,785

If the perpetual calendar models don't take your fancy, there's also a Tribute to Concorde model. That takes one of the most iconic aviation watches of all time and uses it to make tribute to the most iconic aircraft of all time.

The model features a deep blue dial, which is made to mimic the shade of the stratosphere as seen from the plane. That's paired with an alligator leather strap in a matching colour.

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(Image credit: Breitling)

The piece is limited to just 593 pieces, chose to reference the Olympus 593 turbojet engines which powered the iconic aircraft.

The piece shares the same case dimensions as the perpetual calendar mentioned above, crafted from stainless steel. That houses an in-house B01 Calibre, which offers around 70 hours of power reserve from a 4Hz beat rate.

That model is priced at £8,100 (approx. €9,375 / US$10,800 / AU$15,200), which should be a lot more palatable for fans of the brand. Still, with such a limited quantity being produced, it's likely to be hot property.