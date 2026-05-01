The best Star Wars day launch I've seen is this pair of Casio G-Shock watches

Quick Summary
Star Wars day is fast approaching, and this my be my favourite branded product.
The Casio G-Shock team has created a pair of watches dedicated to The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Ahead of Star Wars day, the Casio G-Shock team has unveiled a new collaboration with The Mandalorian and Grogu. The film – which is set later than the original Star Wars films we know and love – follows on from the popular series following the pair.
To mark the occasion, the brand has unveiled two new watches. Each comes complete with a collectable, transformable Bounty Hunter ID stand, allowing you to hold the watch in place when it's not being worn.
First up is the GM-2100 G-Steel, which is designed to represent the Mandalorian armour suit. It's tough, complete with a forged metal bezel and the brand's signature shockproof design.Article continues below
That comes on a black rubber strap, and looks remarkably chic with its monochrome design. All other features and functions are the same as any standard 2100 series G-Shock, meaning you'll snag a day indicator at nine o'clock, analogue hour and minute hands in the centre, and a display spanning the three- to six o'clock positions offering digital information.
The other model sits in the BA-110 Baby-G collection, and is designed to represent the galaxy's most beloved foundling, Grogu. That includes the use of their signature green hue for the case and strap.
Various other shades of green can be found on the dial, offering definition and contrast, without losing the resemblance to the character. The model features analogue hands in the centre, with a trio of digital displays beneath that to showcase other functions and information.
The two-piece collection is designed to highlight the two extremes of the franchises' audience, which is equally encapsulating for younger viewers and older Star Wars fans. Of course, there's no reason either of those parties couldn't rock the other watch, either, if that's your thing.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's no word on pricing just yet, though we'd expect them to sit broadly in line with other models in the respective collections. Regardless, they're likely to be a must-have item for Star Wars fans.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.