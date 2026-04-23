This Casio G-Shock is made with recycled fishing nets to celebrate Earth Day

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This Casio G-Shock features a strap made from recycled fishing nets.
It's crafted to celebrate Earth Day, and offers something a little different for lovers of the brand.
To celebrate Earth Day, the team at Casio G-Shock has unveiled a new watch, complete with a strap crafted from recycled fishing nets. That's one of the biggest polluters in the ocean, making its removal a big deal for marine life.
That's seen on a 5600 series model here, which replaces the usual resin strap with a fabric one crafted from the fishing nets. It's certainly a departure from the norm for G-Shock, though it does look pretty comfortable in the images online.
The strap itself appears to be woven with a slight texture front and back. That adds a little visual appeal, and might also contribute to better airflow around the wrist, which is never a bad thing.Article continues below
The model itself is pretty standard fare as the 5600 series goes. You'll enjoy 200m of water resistance, ensuring this can do a capable job as a dive watch if needed.
It's also a radio-controlled unit, complete with Multi-Band 6 and Bluetooth connections, allowing you to match the time to either your phone, or the atomic clock. Either way, you'll be able to sync up and enjoy impeccable accuracy.
The model also sports Tough Solar credentials, meaning you can top up the battery simply by leaving the watch in the sun. The G-Shock website suggests a six-month battery life on a full charge, with full everyday use, which is good going indeed.
This particular model also sports the more modern memory in pixel (MIP) display. That's effectively like dark mode for your watch, with a black background and white numerals, which is really easy to read.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Priced at US$250 (approx. £185 / €215 / AU$350), this model is definitely more costly than other models from the brand. Still, when you factor in everything it has to offer, it feels like a solid pick – especially if you want to sport your love of the Earth in style.
Sam Cross is an award-winning journalist, with nine years of experience in the media industry. His work can be found in publications as diverse as Oracle Time, Metro and Last Word on Sports.
Here at T3, Sam is best known as the brand’s go-to guy for all things luxurious – from exquisite watches to fine fragrances; the latest performance vehicles to intricate audio equipment, and more.
He’s often found travelling around the world to test new launches, complete with high-end backpacks and suitcases in tow. And when he’s not adding to his air miles, Sam can be found in front of a video camera, bringing his distinctive brand of storytelling to T3’s social media channels.
Sam also loves all things analogue including listening to music on vinyl or cassette, and photography on vintage film cameras.
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