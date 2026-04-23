This Casio G-Shock is made with recycled fishing nets to celebrate Earth Day

Quick Summary This Casio G-Shock features a strap made from recycled fishing nets. It's crafted to celebrate Earth Day, and offers something a little different for lovers of the brand.

To celebrate Earth Day, the team at Casio G-Shock has unveiled a new watch, complete with a strap crafted from recycled fishing nets. That's one of the biggest polluters in the ocean, making its removal a big deal for marine life.

That's seen on a 5600 series model here, which replaces the usual resin strap with a fabric one crafted from the fishing nets. It's certainly a departure from the norm for G-Shock, though it does look pretty comfortable in the images online.

(Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

The strap itself appears to be woven with a slight texture front and back. That adds a little visual appeal, and might also contribute to better airflow around the wrist, which is never a bad thing.

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The model itself is pretty standard fare as the 5600 series goes. You'll enjoy 200m of water resistance, ensuring this can do a capable job as a dive watch if needed.

It's also a radio-controlled unit, complete with Multi-Band 6 and Bluetooth connections, allowing you to match the time to either your phone, or the atomic clock. Either way, you'll be able to sync up and enjoy impeccable accuracy.

(Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

The model also sports Tough Solar credentials, meaning you can top up the battery simply by leaving the watch in the sun. The G-Shock website suggests a six-month battery life on a full charge, with full everyday use, which is good going indeed.

This particular model also sports the more modern memory in pixel (MIP) display. That's effectively like dark mode for your watch, with a black background and white numerals, which is really easy to read.

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Priced at US$250 (approx. £185 / €215 / AU$350), this model is definitely more costly than other models from the brand. Still, when you factor in everything it has to offer, it feels like a solid pick – especially if you want to sport your love of the Earth in style.