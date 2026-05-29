Mr Jones Watches celebrates Dennis the Menace with limited edition watch – and it’s just as mischievous as you’d expect
Your favourite mischief-making cartoon character just teamed up with Mr Jones Watches
QUICK SUMMARY
Mr Jones has collaborated with Beano to celebrate Dennis the Menace’s 75 year anniversary.
The limited edition Mr Jones x Dennis the Menace watch features Dennis and Gnasher telling the time after slipping on a banana skin.
Mr Jones Watches is back again with another exciting cartoon-inspired watch. For this new limited timepiece, Mr Jones Watches has teamed up with Beano to celebrate 75 years of Dennis the Menace – and the watch is full of mischief as expected.
In true Mr Jones Watches style, the new Dennis the Menace-inspired watch is colourful, quirky and tells the time in a unique way. The main dial design showcases a Dennis the Menace comic strip with red and black hour markers around the edge. It sits in a stainless steel case which measures 37mm in width and 46mm in height.
So, how do you tell the time, I hear you ask. Keeping with Dennis the Menace’s mischievous and playful nature, the watch sees Dennis slipping on a banana skin and flailing around in the air. Dennis points to the minutes, while Gnasher points to the hours – as he tries to catch a sausage, of course.
Powered by a single jewel quartz mechanism, the Mr Jones Watches x Dennis the Menace watch is water resistant to five ATM. The watch is finished with an 18mm black leather strap complete with red stitching – perfectly matching Dennis’ red and black striped jumper.
The Mr Jones Watches x Dennis the Menace watch is such a fun collaboration, and a celebration of two British brands. As quoted by Crispin Jones, director and founder of Mr Jones Watches: “Beano is a true British institution, loved by generations of kids, myself included. As a British brand, we were thrilled and inspired to create a watch to celebrate this milestone for Dennis.”
Speaking on the watch, Rob Glenny, Executive Director Kids Community Growth at Beano, said: “2026 is Beano’s Year of Mischief, when we celebrate Dennis the Menace turning 10 for the 75th time. We’re delighted to partner with the brilliant artists at Mr Jones Watches to create something that… reminds grown-ups everywhere that no matter how much time passes, being a kid never gets old.”
As a limited edition timepiece, the Mr Jones Watches x Dennis the Menace watch is limited to just 750 pieces. It’s priced at £225 / €285 / $295 and is available to buy now.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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