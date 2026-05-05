MeisterSinger celebrates 25 years of time told differently with a limited edition model

Quick Summary MeisterSinger has unveiled a limited edition watch to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary. That draws on the first ever limited edition piece made by the brand in 2004.

Most of us are familiar with the typical three-hand watch design, which read the seconds, minutes and hours independently. But there's one brand which has consistently gone against that grain.

MeisterSinger has always used a single hand to tell the time. Designed to help its users slow down and take their time, it's a model which the brand has become synonymous with.

The first limited edition model from 2004 (Image credit: MeisterSinger)

Now, to mark its 25th anniversary, the brand has released a limited edition model based on the first ever special edition model it launched. That one launched in 2004, and was limited to 222 pieces, complete with an enamel dial. That ended up evolving into a tradition, with an enamel-dialled limited edition launched each year.

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By comparison, this one is as rare as hen's teeth, with just 25 pieces being crafted. That's coming in a 40mm steel case, for the first time, which houses a Unitas 6497 movement.

That's a hand-wound calibre based on old pocket watch movements, and offers a 46 hour power reserve. The watch also offers 50m of water resistance, with a display case back to take a look at the calibre.

(Image credit: MeisterSinger)

The white enamel dial sits inside, topped with a single blued hand which tells the time via a 12 hour scale. The model features an ice blue bovine leather strap with a crocodile print, which lightens the overall aesthetic of the piece.

It's a really classy look – at once classic and modern with a timeless quality we all look for in a dressier piece. Plus, with the white dial, I'd expect this to be a bit of a strap monster, for those who like to switch things up.

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Priced at €6,990 (approx. £6,030 / US$8,215 / AU$11,415) this model is notably more pricey than some in the collection. Still, given the unique movement and limited edition nature of the piece, it's probably worth it for fans.