Pocket watches are making a comeback, but I wish they wouldn’t – here’s why

Is it the 1500s again?! It seems like it, as pocket watches are making a bit of a comeback in 2026 – whether we like it or not!

As one of T3’s watch experts, I’m always keeping up-to-date with the latest novelties, collections and trends. Recently, I’ve started to notice a surprising watch trend gaining momentum this year , and that’s the pocket watch.

The first pocket watch – or pocket clock as it was called at the time – dates back to 1510. It was created by Peter Henlein, a German clockmaker who dubbed his creation a ‘Nuremberg Egg’. Back then, the pocket watch was made from brass or iron, and had a drum-like shape.

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During World War I, the pocket watch was superseded by wrist watches but they later became popular again in the 1970s and 80s when three piece suits were in fashion. More recently, pocket watches have made yet another comeback in the 2010s and 2020s, as they’ve been spotted at Fashion Weeks, and TV series like Peaky Blinders and House of Guinness featured them in the costuming.

As of 2026, pocket watches are everywhere at the moment, with many brands launching pocket watch versions of their iconic designs and as part of collaborations, like the Christopher Ward and Studio Underd0g Alliance 02 which debuted in December 2025.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Other watch manufacturers have also jumped on the trend, like Parmigiani Fleurier with its La Ravendale and the Louis Vuitton Escale au Mont Fuji Pocket Watch , to name just a few. But I’m not entirely convinced by the pocket watch trend, despite seeing the positives of owning one.

Starting with the positives, pocket watches have a strong vintage feel, and hark back to the origins of watch manufacturing. They feel traditional and old fashioned (in a good way), and have a real punch of nostalgia. Fashion is always evolving, and old trends do pop up every now and again, and the pocket watch has clearly done that recently.

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What I love about fashion is it’s a way for people to express themselves. Personally, I love the sophistication of a three piece suit and think a pocket watch should definitely be worn with one, so for people who love to dress up or wear vintage clothes, the pocket watch trend is definitely for them.

(Image credit: Parmigiani Fleurier)

Another pro to a pocket watch is it’s a new – or maybe old – way to tell the time for those who don’t like wearing a watch. Even better, a pocket watch can be an alternative to people using smartwatches and phones all the time, and is a great way to celebrate ‘older’ technology.

That being said, I think the newer versions of pocket watches don’t need to be so new – let me explain. Newer editions of pocket watches feel too flashy, modern and over-the-top which loses the appeal and excitement of the older pocket watch style. Instead, sticking to a vintage feel will appeal to more wearers, and while some might find that pretentious, I think it’s a nice nod to the history of watchmaking.

In an ideal world, I’d love to see pocket watches and three piece suits walking down the street again, but alas, a girl can dream.