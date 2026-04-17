7 best chronographs from Watches & Wonders 2026, including TAG Heuer, Zenith and more

This week has been all about Watches and Wonders 2026 , and the event has been full of unique, luxury novelties. Many of the watches on display have featured one of my favourite complications – the humble chronograph.

If you’re asking yourself ‘ what is a chronograph , it’s a type of watch with a stopwatch on the dial which can be started, stopped and reset. It’s typically in the form of a smaller circle or counter that sits at six o’clock, but many watches – as you’ll see below – have up to three chronographs at a time that all serve different purposes.

Chronographs are one of my favourite watch complications, and they’re arguably the most popular additions to many of today’s modern watches. Many chronographs were on display at Watches and Wonders, and I’ve rounded up the seven best chronographs from the event, featuring TAG Heuer, Zenith, Norqain and more.

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TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph

(Image credit: Future)

The latest Monaco watch from TAG Heuer is the new Monaco Evergraph . Measuring 40mm, the Monaco Evergraph features the iconic square Monaco case and has two chronograph counters at three and six o’clock. The standout part of the watch is its one-of-a-kind compliant chronograph mechanism which replaces the levers and springs with one governing start, stop and reset components.

Powered by the Calibre TH80-00 movement, the Monaco Evergraph has a 70 hour power reserve. The case has a crown on the left and elongated chronograph pushers on the right. The dial is lightly skeletonised so you can see the movement under the chronographs, and it comes in black titanium with red or natural titanium with blue.

Parmigiani Fleurier TONDA PF Chronographe Mystérieux

(Image credit: Future)

When you first look at the TONDA PF Chronographe Mystérieux from Parmigiani Fleurier, you might be wondering where the chronograph is. But what’s clever about this triple-clutch monopusher chronograph watch is that the chronograph only reveals when you activate it.

How this works is via the pusher. One press to the pusher starts the chronograph, while a second stops it and a third resets it and makes it disappear completely. The dial is also in a beautiful blue shade, and has three hands that are powered by the PF054 calibre movement.

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We loved the TONDA PF Chronographe Mystérieux so much that we awarded Parmigiani Fleurier a T3 Best of Watches and Wonders 2026 award!

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Skeleton

(Image credit: Future)

The new Chronomaster Sport Skeleton from Zenith is the first time the brand has introduced a skeletonised dial to its collection. The main dial is fully skeletonised, as are the chronograph subdials which include small seconds, 60-second and 60-minute counters.

The central chronograph seconds hand circles the dial every 10 seconds, and the chronograph pushers flank the crown. The El Primero 3600 movement is what powers the watch, and gives it a 60 hour power reserve. The Chronomaster Sport Skeleton is available in four versions, including a stainless steel case with green ceramic bezel as seen above.

Norqain Wild One Skeleton Chrono

(Image credit: Future)

Norqain is still a relatively new brand to me, having only launched back in 2018, but it quickly caught my attention with its Wild One Skeleton Chrono. It features a flyback chronograph with a column-wheel precision and rotating discs.

Available in a stunning turquoise shade or red gold as pictured above, the Wild One Skeleton Chrono is powered by the NORQAIN Manufacture Calibre 8K movement which can be seen through the openworked skeleton dial. It also has two chronographs, one at the top and one at the bottom of the watch, and prominent pushers on the right of the case.

Hublot Big Bang Reloaded

(Image credit: Future)

For Watches and Wonders 2026, Hublot debuted its new Big Bang Reloaded collection . Available in multiple colours, the watches are powered by the HUB 1280 UNICO self-winding chronograph movement which powers the two circular subdials that sit in the centre of the watch.

The dial showcases the flyback calibre and column wheel of the chronograph movement, as does the caseback. A minutes counter is at three o'clock while a coloured ring on the push-piece is at four. The picture above is the Big Bang Reloaded that’s in collaboration with Kylian Mbappé and is made from 18K King Gold and white ceramic.

Louis Moinet 1816 Chronograph

(Image credit: Louis Moinet)

Considering Louis Moinet invented the first ever chronograph back in 1816, it only made sense to feature them in this round-up. Better yet, Louis Moinet debuted the 1816 Chronograph at Watches and Wonders 2026 to celebrate its 210th anniversary, and I’m obsessed with it.

The new edition of the 1816 Chronograph is now in a pretty champagne colour. It has three subdials which have a combination of Roman and Arabic numerals that are displayed in a contrasting silver colour. The chronograph pushers and crown are oversized, making the watch look more like a traditional stopwatch or pocket watch.

Bremont Supernova Chronograph

(Image credit: Bremont)

I didn’t expect to like the Bremont Supernova Chronograph as much as I did, but it really captivated my attention. Created in partnership with Astrolab, the Bremont Supernova Chronograph is inspired by space and will actually fly on the Astrolab FLIP rover which is set to land at the lunar south pole this year!

The Bremont Supernova Chronograph features a 3D luminous dial with an integrated chronograph. The dial has a grid-like pattern, and two subdials at three and nine o’clock. A date window is at six, and there’s a tachymetre scale that runs around the outer edge.