TAG Heuer debuts Monaco Evergraph at Watches and Wonders 2026 with a one-of-a-kind mechanism

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has announced the Monaco Evergraph at Watches and Wonders 2026. The TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph features a one-of-a-kind chronograph mechanism and comes in two colours.

TAG Heuer has arrived at Watches and Wonders 2026 and this year, the brand has bet it all on the Monaco. Amongst its new novelties is the TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph which features a one-of-a-kind compliant chronograph mechanism which was four years in the making – here’s everything you need to know.

TAG Heuer launched the Monaco watch back in 1969, and it quickly became widely recognised due to its iconic square case. The new TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph has taken inspiration from its Monaco predecessors, including the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph and the Monaco 1133B which was made famous by Steve McQueen.

Measuring 40mm, the TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph comes in two different iterations – one with a black DLC-coated titanium case with red accents, and the other with a natural titanium case and blue accents. Both dials are lightly skeletonised so you can see the bridges, arches and screws just beneath the chronographs.

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(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Speaking of chronographs, the TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph features a ‘one-of-a-kind’ compliant chronograph mechanism which was developed over four years in the TAG Heuer Lab. The mechanism has had all levers and springs removed and replaced by one governing start and stop and reset components.

Powered by the Calibre TH80-00 movement, the TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph has a 70 hour power reserve and a TH-Carbonspring oscillator. The crown is located on the left side while the chronograph pushers have been elongated on the right side.

On the dial, the TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph has a minute counter at three o’clock and a small seconds counter at nine o’clock. The black edition is shown in black gold and black opaline while the blue version has blue opaline. Both have red and white markings on the open-worked hours, minutes and seconds hands, and hour markers.

Finished with a black or blue rubber strap, the TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph is set to launch in April 2026. Priced is expected to start at £20,000 / $25,000.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TAG Heuer) (Image credit: TAG Heuer)

But TAG Heuer hasn’t stopped there. The watch manufacturer is also debuting its latest generation of the Monaco Chronograph, complete with an all-new in-house movement. Available in three colourways – blue, green and black – the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph now houses the Calibre TH20-11 movement which gives the watch an 80 hour power reserve.

The 39mm case has also been upgraded and is now crafted in grade 5 titanium. The dial has been elevated for better legibility which is most obvious on the numbers, text and typography on the square chronograph counters and date window. The colours also appear more vibrant.

Expected to launch from April 2026, pricing on the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph will start at £7,900 / $9,350.