Nomadic Maraí 401 gets a big upgrade for 2026 – and a new size, too

QUICK SUMMARY Nomadic Watches has given its Maraí 401 dive watch a major overhaul for 2026. There are changes to the case design, a new 36mm option, a date window on all models, and a new movement with a massive 65 hours of power reserve. Nine versions are available, all with a rotating ceramic bezel, 200 metres of water resistance and a stainless steel bracelet with micro adjustment.

Belfast-based watchmaker Nomadic Watches has given its Maraí 401 a significant overhaul for 2026.

Instead of merely adding new dial colours and introducing a new bracelet – as would suffice as an upgrade for many watchmakers – Nomadic has given its first watch, released back in 2021, a major upgrade.

Updates are found across the dial, case, handset, bezel and movement – and there’s even a new case size, with a more compact 36mm version offered alongside the existing 40mm for the first time.

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Although still recognisably a part of the Maraí 401 family – which gets its name from the Irish for ‘sea farer’ and the production name of the Titanic – the 2026 watch features a refined case profile, updated handset, and a new bezel font aligned with Nomadic’s wider design language.

(Image credit: Nomadic Watches)

The stainless steel case has been reworked to create what Nomadic describes as “a sleeker, more balanced silhouette on the wrist,” while the dial has been updated with a new 12 o’clock marker and, for the first time, all versions of the 401 have a date window at the six o’clock position.

Inside, the new watch is powered by the latest Swiss-made Sellita SW200-2 automatic movement. Launched only in February this year, the movement features an improved automatic winding system and a massive 65 hours of power reserve. That’s a full 24 hours more than its predecessor, and means the Nomadic Maraí 401 can keep accurate time when unworn for about 2.5 days – so you can switch watches for a whole weekend and it’ll still be accurate on Monday morning.

(Image credit: Nomadic Watches)

This movement is used by both the 40 mm and new 36 mm versions. The latter is new for the 2026 update and offers the same design, capability and character of the larger model. To mark the new case size, Nomadic has also introduced an exclusive white dial colour for the smaller model.

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Other design highlights include a domed sapphire crystal, a ceramic, uni-directional bezel, a stainless steel bracelet with Nomadic’s MicroGlade adjustment system, and 200 metres of water resistance.