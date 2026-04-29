Christopher Ward updates the popular Sealander collection with tasteful refinement

Quick Summary Christopher Ward has updated its popular Sealander collection. The new range features two distinct personalities within the range.

After a few days of teasers, the new collection of Christopher Ward Sealander models is finally here. The collection has been a popular pick in the brand's catalogue for years, and is updated here with tasteful refinements and assured personality throughout.

There are two models – the Sealander Automatic and the Sealander GMT – and both are more distinct than they previously were. With that in mind, let's dive in to the models for a closer look.

Christopher Ward Sealander GMT

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Up first is the GMT model, which is offered 36mm and 39mm variants as well as a never-before-seen 42mm model. The model maintains the sporty aesthetic we know and love it for, complete with a new circular-brushed fixed steel bezel.

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That's filled with black lacquer for visibility, and features a gentle redesign with bars in place of dots between the markers. There's also a Sealander name on the dial for the first time ever, designed as a mark of the maturity of the range.

The model is offered in White and Sky Blue across all three case sizes, with Black on the 39mm and 42mm models, and Pistachio exclusively for the 39mm. Inside, the Sellita SW330-2 movement offers 56 hours of power reserve and accuracy of -5/+12 seconds.

The Sealander GMT pricing can be found below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Christopher Ward Sealander GMT Vintage Oak leather strap Christopher Ward Sealander GMT rubber strap Christopher Ward Sealander GMT Bader bracelet Christopher Ward Sealander GMT Consort bracelet GBP £1,025 £1,125 £1,190 £1,230 EUR €1,350 €1,480 €1,560 €1,615 USD $1,395 $1,535 $1,620 $1,675 AUD (approx) $1,935 $2,125 $2,245 $2,320

Christopher Ward Sealander Automatic

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

There's a lot more change happening for the non-GMT version. Here, the brand sought to mark the difference, with the GMT retaining the sporty character of the range, while the three-hand model takes on a more elegant, dressy appearance.

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Evidence of that shift can be spotted all around the case, with a polished bezel and no crown guards ensuring a more refined look. That all comes as part of the re-designed Light-Catcher case, which measures just 10.6mm thick.

It goes deeper, though, with subtle changes on the dial which help to offer something even more luxurious. Indices are diamond-polished with a tapered profile, while the hands are slimmed for added legibility.

White, Black and Sky Blue hues are offered on both the 36mm and 39mm models – no 42mm option here – with a Pink and a Pistachio variant exclusively offered on the 36mm and the 39mm, respectively. For me, that pink model is the highlight, with the perfect mix of everything you could hope for in a watch.

There's also something new lurking inside. The watch appears to be the first actually on sale with the new Sellita SW200-2 Power+ calibre inside. That's a new version of a popular movement from the brand, with the headline feature being improved power reserve of 65 hours, over the previous 38.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Christopher Ward Sealander Automatic Vintage Oak leather strap Christopher Ward Sealander Automatic rubber strap Christopher Ward Sealander Automatic Bader bracelet Christopher Ward Sealander Automatic Consort bracelet GBP £850 £950 £1,015 £1,055 EUR €1,125 €1,255 €1,335 €1,390 USD $1,150 $1,290 $1,375 $1,430 AUD (approx) $1,600 $1,795 $1,915 $1,990

Christopher Ward iLink bracelet

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Not content with simply redefining one of its most important watch collections, the brand has also unveiled a revolutionary new bracelet system. That's designed to make bracelet adjustments even easier, removing the need for any additional tooling.

It works with a small push button on the inside of the link, which allows the user to remove it. Simply adjust to size, then click it back into place.

The refined design is offered on both the Bader and Consort bracelets, and continues the brand's efforts in the space of bracelet design. I've been around them long enough to remember the painfully difficult screw on either side of the link designs – seriously, who thought that was a good idea? – and have been overjoyed with the ingenuity on show in recent years.