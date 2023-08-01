The Christopher Ward Sealander range gets a colourful upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you're looking at the best watches under £1,000, one name should definitely be on your list. Christopher Ward have been putting out top quality products in this price segment for a long time, firmly establishing themselves as a go-to option.

Now, one of their most popular ranges has received a fresh lick of paint. The Christopher Ward C63 Sealander range comes in a three-hand model and a GMT – and both have a new colour variant available right now.

The GMT model enjoys a beautiful Dragonfly Blue finish. That's mirrored on the date wheel, too, for a seamless appearance. The sunray dial plays effortlessly with the light and should be perfect for adding a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe.

The 36mm Sealander adds a Mulberry red to the collection. That shows as a gently pink hue in the images, but looks stunning nonetheless. The smaller dial size should make this perfect for a wide variety of wrists, with the potential to be a colourful everyday wear.

Don't think these are just pretty faces, though. I can personally attest to the quality of these watches, having owned and used the white GMT version as a daily wear for the last six months. They're robust and easy to read, looking timelessly stylish to boot.

It's not just the dial colours which are new, either. Christopher Ward have also introduced a new bracelet, compatible with both of these models. It's called the Consort bracelet, and features a five-link construction.

It's a similar design to the jubilee bracelet found on Rolex models, which also utilises a five-link construction. That should make it effortlessly comfortable to wear. It's also fitted with a butterfly clasp for easier removal.

It's the latest in a long line of wins for the brand. Recently, they unveiled the Christopher Ward C60 Pro 300 Bronze. That forms part of their dive watch range, with 300m of water resistance and a sumptuous gold-toned bronze case. The ultimate desk diver? Quite possibly.

Before that, the brand unveiled the Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300. From the same family, this range is inspired by the tones of the Indian Ocean, with gradient dials that mimic the changing hue of lighter and darker water.