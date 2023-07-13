Christopher Ward brings pure luxury to the range with a Bronze COSC diver

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're looking for a great watch without spending a fortune, Christopher Ward are a company you should be familiar with. The British brand fuse Swiss watchmaking prowess with some simply stunning designs, and all at relatively wallet-friendly price points.

That's never truer than their latest model – the Christopher Ward C60 Pro 300 Bronze. Marking the latest addition to their Trident family of dive watches, this model brings an added touch of class to proceedings.

For starters, it uses bronze as the case material, instead of the usual steel. It also packs a COSC-certified version of the Sellita SW200 movement inside. That means chronometer grade accuracy – within +4/-6 seconds per day.

The dial is a lacquered brown ombré. It matches beautifully with the golden-brown hues of the Bronze case, and looks really smart overall. That's surrounded by a black, 120-click unidirectional bezel, manufactured from matt zirconia.

Size wise, you're looking at a 42mm case diameter. That's paired with a 49.3mm lug-to-lug measurement. That's on the larger side, but should still be good for most people. Dive watches tend to be a bit larger anyway, so it shouldn't look out of place.

Other specs include a 38-hour power reserve and 300m of water resistance. That feeds into what is perhaps the most bizarre part of this watch. As standard, it comes on a really lovely looking vintage leather strap. It suits the elegance of this piece perfectly, but it's definitely not the kind of strap you'd want to take in the water.

Sure, a lot people who buy this – and most dive watches, for that matter – aren't going to take it below sea level. In 2023, many treat their dive watch as a 'desk diver'. It's not hard to see why – their styling is timeless, so why should the divers get all the fun?

But it does seem like a conflicting choice. Of course, there are other strap options available if that's your thing. Christopher Ward offers a black rubber and a black and grey tide fabric option. Neither look quite as good as the leather, though.

The C60 Pro 300 Bronze marks the latest in a long line of big wins for the brand. We saw the Christopher Ward C60 Atoll released recently, while the brand also unveiled The Twelve earlier this year.

If you like the look of the C60 Pro 300 Bronze, you can grab one right now on the Christopher Ward website. It's priced at £1,060 on the leather strap, with some of the others offering minor price changes. For that money, you're getting a whole lot of watch.