The Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300 could be the most beautiful dive watch yet

When building a watch collection, one style is almost essential. Adding one of the best dive watches to your ensemble is a great option. They provide timeless styling with a host of useful features, like water resistance.

Now, the good folks over at Christopher Ward have unveiled a new model – and I think it's the most gorgeous dive watch yet. Dubbed the Christopher Ward C60 Atoll 300, the model draws on heritage from the Trident family of watches.

That means you'll get 300m of water resistance. That's more than enough for most users. It's certainly more than capable of handling doing the dishes or a quick swim.

The most striking part of the watch is the dial, though. This model comes in two colours – Reef Blue and Shark White. Both are inspired by the Indian Ocean, and are lacquered with a burst finish.

Hands and indices are heavily coated in Super-LumiNova, for visibility in the dark. There's also an applied Twin Flags logo on the upper half of the dial, while the bottom plays host to a neatly colour matched date window.

The unidirectional bezel has been sandblasted to provide contrast with the polished case and indices. That makes for a really smart appearance – dare I say it even has echoes of the Rolex Yachtmaster.

A 40mm case rounds out the physical attributes. Inside, a tried-and-true Sellita SW200-1 movement keeps things ticking away. That packs 26 jewels and a 38-hour power reserve.

Remarkably, it's also only 11.3mm thick. That's seriously impressive for a watch with this level of water resistance, and should make it effortless to wear everyday.

Each dial variant comes with the option for a steel bracelet, or a rubber strap. If you opt for the Reef Blue model, you can choose a blue rubber strap; the Shark White option offers orange, black and white options.

I'm a massive advocate for the Christopher Ward bracelets. In my opinion, they're the best under £1,000. But even I'm hankering for the rubber strap on these watches. It just fits perfectly, and makes for a really stylish overall look.

The C60 Atoll 300 will set you back £760 on the rubber strap, or £915 on the bracelet.