New Dennison ALD 'Shades' collection proves that you actually can improve on perfection

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Dennison is back with another range of its popular ALD Dual Time watches.
These ones are offered on a never-before-seen bracelet, too.
I've waxed lyrical about the Dennison ALD Dual Time collection time and time again here at T3. The brand picked up the coveted GPHG Challenge Prize at the end of 2025, and it's not hard to see why, with elegant designs at seriously impressive price points.
I didn't really think the model could get any better, but I'm very happy to have been proven wrong with the brand's new collection. Dubbed the Dennison ALD Dual Time 'Shades' dial, these models are the first to utilise indices on the dial.
The new watches are designed to highlight themes of light, perception and restraint. That's achieved with dials which are split down the middle, and offer two different shades on either side.Article continues below
There are three dial variants in the collection – green, brown and blue – and each looks great. The idea of using shades as the differentiator is just subtle enough to stay under the radar, but still showcases the model's signature two sets of hands.
For the first time ever, these models are also offered on a new bracelet design. Dubbed the Pebble Link bracelet, this feels like the perfect accompaniment to the brand's 1970s-inspired design, with individual links slightly more plump than other, similar bracelets from other brands.
Elsewhere, you'll find the same fantastic case dimensions as the earlier models on offer. That includes a case which sits 37mm x 35.6mm across, and a staggering 6.1mm thick. For me, that's the standout point on the spec sheet – you'd be hard pressed to find slimness like that at any price point.
As it is, Dennison has been able to offer it at a remarkably low one. Costing CHF 600 / €655 / US$740 (approx. £565 / AU$1,095) on the smooth calf leather strap and CHF 660 / €720 / US$820 (approx. £625 / AU$1,200) on the pebble link bracelet, I still maintain that these watches offer some of the best value out there right now.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Keep your eye on this brand – it has a massive future.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
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