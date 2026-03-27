New Dennison ALD 'Shades' collection proves that you actually can improve on perfection

Quick Summary Dennison is back with another range of its popular ALD Dual Time watches. These ones are offered on a never-before-seen bracelet, too.

I've waxed lyrical about the Dennison ALD Dual Time collection time and time again here at T3. The brand picked up the coveted GPHG Challenge Prize at the end of 2025, and it's not hard to see why, with elegant designs at seriously impressive price points.

I didn't really think the model could get any better, but I'm very happy to have been proven wrong with the brand's new collection. Dubbed the Dennison ALD Dual Time 'Shades' dial, these models are the first to utilise indices on the dial.

(Image credit: Dennison)

The new watches are designed to highlight themes of light, perception and restraint. That's achieved with dials which are split down the middle, and offer two different shades on either side.

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There are three dial variants in the collection – green, brown and blue – and each looks great. The idea of using shades as the differentiator is just subtle enough to stay under the radar, but still showcases the model's signature two sets of hands.

(Image credit: Dennison)

For the first time ever, these models are also offered on a new bracelet design. Dubbed the Pebble Link bracelet, this feels like the perfect accompaniment to the brand's 1970s-inspired design, with individual links slightly more plump than other, similar bracelets from other brands.

Elsewhere, you'll find the same fantastic case dimensions as the earlier models on offer. That includes a case which sits 37mm x 35.6mm across, and a staggering 6.1mm thick. For me, that's the standout point on the spec sheet – you'd be hard pressed to find slimness like that at any price point.

(Image credit: Dennison)

As it is, Dennison has been able to offer it at a remarkably low one. Costing CHF 600 / €655 / US$740 (approx. £565 / AU$1,095) on the smooth calf leather strap and CHF 660 / €720 / US$820 (approx. £625 / AU$1,200) on the pebble link bracelet, I still maintain that these watches offer some of the best value out there right now.

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Keep your eye on this brand – it has a massive future.