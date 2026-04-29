Zenith unveils a new chronograph with retro looks and dimensions

Quick Summary Zenith has unveiled a new chronograph which celebrates the brand's first automatic models back in 1969. That includes an ode to the worn-in 'tropical' dials.

While vintage has always had an air of cool around it, the recent retro revival has kicked it into a high gear. Brands far and wide are tapping into old school cool, in a bid to catch the wave and build on their heritage.

That's exactly what we've got from Zenith, with the new Chronomaster Revival. The model is based on the 'tropical' dials of vintage pieces, which aged over time into a range of brown hues.

(Image credit: Zenith)

This particular model is made to replicate the design of a landmark model from 1969, where the brand was among the first to produce an automatic chronograph movement. Such a faithful recreation will be great news for fans of smaller watches, as this come makes use of a 37mm stainless steel case.

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That's attached to a vintage "Gay Frères" ladder bracelet, which will look and feel slightly unusual to anyone used to modern watch straps. In essence, every other link is missing the middle portion, not dissimilar to the 'rally' straps found on some other watches.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Inside, you'll find the brand's iconic El Primero chronograph movement. That's widely regarded as the first automatic chronograph to launch – though not the first to enter the market – and is still a popular calibre to this day.

(Image credit: Zenith)

The dial itself is white, with a brown hue on the sub-dials and outer ring. Full chronograph operation is on offer, with a centrally-mounted chronograph seconds hand, a 30-minute counter at the three o'clock position, a 12-hour counter at the six o'clock position and a small seconds register at the nine o'clock position.

Priced at €10,000 / US$10,000 (approx. £7,400 / AU$13,950), the model feels like a solid option for anyone seeking a classic design with a modern soul. It should be a popular addition to the range, where others like the Zenith Chronomaster Sport offer compelling options for collectors.